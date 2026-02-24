Wilder Intermediate PTC

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Wilder Intermediate PTC

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Wilder Intermediate Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunties

March- Stock the Lounge
$175

Our staff loves a fully stocked lounge with snacks, coffees and teas.

April- Stock the Lounge
$175

Our staff loves a fully stocked lounge with snacks, coffees and teas.

March- Woot Woot Wagon
$200

Our teacher lead sunshine committee provides a wagon of snacks and shout out cards for the staff!

April- Woot Woot Wagon
$200

Our teacher lead sunshine committee provides a wagon of snacks and shout out cards for the staff!

March- Student Store
$250

Our students work hard on getting Wilder Bucks to spend on toys, snacks and candy at the student store!

May- Student Store
$250

Our students work hard on getting Wilder Bucks to spend on toys, snacks and candy at the student store!

Fun Day- Snow Cone Machine and Supplies
$350
Fun Day- Inflatable Number 1
$600
Fun Day- Inflatable #2
$450
Fun Day- Games
$250
Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week
$225

We are currently in the middle of planning an amazing week to love and treat our staff! We plan to have treats Monday through Friday (May 4th to May 8th). We would love to have each day sponsored and once our plans finalize we can let you know what we will be using the sponsorship money on!

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