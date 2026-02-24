Wilder Intermediate Spring 2026 Sponsorship Opportunties

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About this shop
Our staff loves a fully stocked lounge with snacks, coffees and teas.
Our staff loves a fully stocked lounge with snacks, coffees and teas.
Our teacher lead sunshine committee provides a wagon of snacks and shout out cards for the staff!
Our teacher lead sunshine committee provides a wagon of snacks and shout out cards for the staff!
Our students work hard on getting Wilder Bucks to spend on toys, snacks and candy at the student store!
Our students work hard on getting Wilder Bucks to spend on toys, snacks and candy at the student store!
We are currently in the middle of planning an amazing week to love and treat our staff! We plan to have treats Monday through Friday (May 4th to May 8th). We would love to have each day sponsored and once our plans finalize we can let you know what we will be using the sponsorship money on!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!