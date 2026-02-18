Wilderness Camp

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Campers become geologists and ancestral skill-keepers as they explore stones, soils, and landforms. They’ll experiment with erosion, crack open geodes, practice flint knapping, map the Gorge, and play tracking and terrain games. This week builds groundedness, patience, and respect for deep time.
Through kite-building, wind challenges, breath games, and movement experiments, campers explore the unseen powers that shape weather, flight, and life itself. Children test air resistance, track wind patterns, and build simple flying inventions—learning physics through play, story, song, and adventure.
Campers learn safe fire-building, heat experiments, forest fire preparedness, and the science of combustion. Through games, storytelling, and ecological simulations, children explore how fire shapes ecosystems and cultures—and our responsibility in caring for them.
Children follow water’s journey from snowpack to stream, experimenting with filtration, erosion, flow rate, and observation techniques. They build mini watersheds, conduct creek studies, and learn how water connects everything it touches.
In the final week, all four elements come together in a collaborative adventure. Campers work in teams to solve challenges, build shelters, design elemental tools, complete science quests, and create a culminating presentation or festival for families. This week emphasizes leadership, creativity, synthesis, and celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!