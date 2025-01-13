Wilderness First Aid for NICA Coaches

2 Year Wilderness First Aid Non-Refundable Deposit
$80
WFA certificate is good for 2 years.
CPR certificate is good for 2 years.
This covers a $80 non-refundable deposit. The remaining balance of $100 will be paid to Bill Seline at the course.
3 Year Wilderness First Aid Non-Refundable Deposit
$80
WFA certificate is good for 3 years.
CPR certificate is good for 2 years.
We will offer a CPR refresher course every 2 years.
This covers a $80 non-refundable deposit. The remaining balance of $200 will be paid to Bill Seline at the course.
