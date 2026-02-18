Wilderness Trail Sponsorship

About this shop
· Business name listing on WTR sponsor webpage (no logo)
· Name recognition in annual sponsor email
· Opportunity to provide a member-exclusive offer
· One 60-second introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)
· Logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage
· Quarter-page ad in four quarterly newsletters
· Logo included in annual sponsor appreciation graphic
· One 60-second introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)
· Logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage
· Half-page ad in four quarterly newsletters
· Two social media mentions per year
· Recognition at one major event
· Sponsor listing in monthly email
· Logo included in newsletter sponsor footer
· Logo displayed on sponsor recognition slide at one major event
· One 5 minute introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)
· Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event (30–60 minutes, educational, scheduled in advance)
· Enhanced logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage
· Full-page ad in four quarterly newsletters
· One hosted WTR event per year
· Quarterly social media mentions
· Logo included in every newsletter issue
· Logo displayed on sponsor recognition slide at major events
· Logo included on select event materials
· Logo included in event recap social media posts
· One introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)
· Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event
· Opportunity to provide branded giveaways or member offers
· Prominent placement on WTR sponsor webpage
· Full-page ad in four quarterly newsletters
· Two hosted WTR events per year
· Two featured sponsor highlights in newsletter
· Monthly social media mentions
· Display/booth presence at major events
· Logo on major event materials (digital and printed where applicable)
· Logo on event registration pages
· Logo included in sponsor highlight graphics
· One introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)
· Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event
· Category exclusivity (no competing Porsche dealerships)
· “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” branding on major WTR events
· Three hosted dealership events annually
· Top placement on WTR sponsor webpage
· Premium logo integration into major event graphics
· Logo on all major event materials and banners
· Sponsor spotlight campaigns and video features
· Select event merchandise visibility
· Introductions at WTR events as appropriate
· Eligibility to host Member Workshops or Demonstration Events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!