Wilderness Trail Region PCA

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Wilderness Trail Region PCA

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Wilderness Trail Sponsorship

Community Partner Sponsor item
Community Partner Sponsor
$350

·       Business name listing on WTR sponsor webpage (no logo)

·       Name recognition in annual sponsor email

·       Opportunity to provide a member-exclusive offer

·       One 60-second introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)

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Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$750

·       Logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage

·       Quarter-page ad in four quarterly newsletters

·       Logo included in annual sponsor appreciation graphic

·       One 60-second introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)

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Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

·       Logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage

·       Half-page ad in four quarterly newsletters

·       Two social media mentions per year

·       Recognition at one major event

·       Sponsor listing in monthly email

·       Logo included in newsletter sponsor footer

·       Logo displayed on sponsor recognition slide at one major event

·       One 5 minute introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)

·       Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event (30–60 minutes, educational, scheduled in advance)

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Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,500

·       Enhanced logo placement on WTR sponsor webpage

·       Full-page ad in four quarterly newsletters

·       One hosted WTR event per year

·       Quarterly social media mentions

·       Logo included in every newsletter issue

·       Logo displayed on sponsor recognition slide at major events

·       Logo included on select event materials

·       Logo included in event recap social media posts

·       One introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)

·       Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event

·       Opportunity to provide branded giveaways or member offers

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Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$6,500

·       Prominent placement on WTR sponsor webpage

·       Full-page ad in four quarterly newsletters

·       Two hosted WTR events per year

·       Two featured sponsor highlights in newsletter

·       Monthly social media mentions

·       Display/booth presence at major events

·       Logo on major event materials (digital and printed where applicable)

·       Logo on event registration pages

·       Logo included in sponsor highlight graphics

·       One introduction at a WTR function (scheduled in coordination with the President)

·       Eligibility to host one Member Workshop or Demonstration Event

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Exclusive Diamond Partner item
Exclusive Diamond Partner
$10,000

·       Category exclusivity (no competing Porsche dealerships)

·       “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” branding on major WTR events

·       Three hosted dealership events annually

·       Top placement on WTR sponsor webpage

·       Premium logo integration into major event graphics

·       Logo on all major event materials and banners

·       Sponsor spotlight campaigns and video features

·       Select event merchandise visibility

·       Introductions at WTR events as appropriate

·       Eligibility to host Member Workshops or Demonstration Events

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