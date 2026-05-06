Northshore Community Foundation
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Northshore Community Foundation

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Northshore Community Foundation

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Wildflower Wine Walk Shop 2026

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Color Collector 2024 Gorge Gamay item
Color Collector 2024 Gorge Gamay
$36.62

The Gorge Gamay is alpine in style, farmed on a steep slope of Underwood Mountain. Tasting notes: alpine picnic, white pepper & wild foraged raspberries. It is light, pretty, and low alcohol.

Color Collector 2024 Willamette Valley Gamay item
Color Collector 2024 Willamette Valley Gamay
$34.46

An energetic embrace: sagebrush for clearing & resilience, lavender for calming & peace, allium for unity & connection.

Color Collector Vermouth item
Color Collector Vermouth
$38.77
Savage Grace 2025 Cabernet Franc "Cru Carbonic", Red Willow item
Savage Grace 2025 Cabernet Franc "Cru Carbonic", Red Willow
$34.46

Cru Beaujolais meets Chinon. The ultimate summer red wine. The 2025 is light-bodied, aromatic, and chillable, with intense aromas and flavors from the carbonic maceration. Our most successful vintage yet. (For the 2024: Wine Enthusiast, Oct. 2025 - 92pts.)

Savage Grace 2025 Côt, Dineen item
Savage Grace 2025 Côt, Dineen
$34.46

The Dineen Cot is back after 5 years! 100% whole-cluster fermentation. Juicy dark berry fruit and exotic spice, this is a fresher style similar to our first vintages of the wine. Vibrant, fresh and delicious.

Lushington 2023 Traditional Method Sparkling Riesling item
Lushington 2023 Traditional Method Sparkling Riesling
$43.08

Hi Hill Vineyard

Bright bubbles with key lime, white nectarine and jasmine. 18 months tirage. hand riddled and disgorged. Sparkle crown caps.. a labor of love!

Lushington 24 Chardonnay item
Lushington 24 Chardonnay
$38.77

Oak Ridge Vineyard

Neutral oak barrel ferment and elevage.

Lushington 25 Rosé item
Lushington 25 Rosé
$36.61

Oak Ridge Vineyard

100% Pinot Noir. Delicate, crisp white strawberry, raspberry and salty grapefruit. Fermenting in stainless steel.

Poberaj 2023 Pinot Grigio+Riesling item
Poberaj 2023 Pinot Grigio+Riesling
$33.39

This Pinot Grigio-Riesling blend in made up of 75% PG and 25% Riesling both harvested from Underwood Mountain at the end of Oct 2023. The wine is fuller bodied with hits it citrus, banana and slate.

Both grapes went directly into a 1 ton basket press, where pigage occurred and then a gentle press. Primary fermentation lasted roughly 4 weeks in 2 Georgian Qvevri. The wine was than racked into neutral barrel for 22 months. Sulfur was added at crush (20ppm) and at bottling (20ppm) The wine is unfined and unfiltered and sees full malolactic fermentation. Bottled August 20th 2025. 75% Pinot Grigio, 25% Riesling.

Poberaj 2023 Pinot Noir- OakRidge Vineyard item
Poberaj 2023 Pinot Noir- OakRidge Vineyard
$37.70

Grown at one of our favorite vineyards in the Gorge, this Pinot is comprised of 115 and Pommard clones.

Picked on Oct 2nd 2023. 100% destemmed and went into 2 900lt Qvervri. Primary fermentation lasted about 6 months. Wine was pressed after 4 weeks at 5 brix. Settled and racked into 5 neutral burgundy barrels where it spent 21 months. Bottled on Sept 10th 2025 with 20ppm sulfur. Unfined and unfiltered.

LDT 2023 Columbia Gorge Pinot Noir item
LDT 2023 Columbia Gorge Pinot Noir
$34.46

Picture this: camping under the stars with a bottle of Pinot Noir. The wilderness embraces us, and the night sky becomes our cosmic canvas. As we gather 'round the campfire, the wine's alluring aromas of cherry, raspberry, and earthy notes fill the air, blending with the scent of pine and open skies. With each sip, the velvety texture soothes our souls like a desert breeze. The wine's balanced acidity dances on our taste buds, enhancing the flavors while we share stories of untamed adventures and uncharted territories. Hints of nutmeg and tarragon unravel like secrets whispered by the wild. Under the stars, we become one with nature, basking in the serenity and freedom of the open wilderness. The camaraderie around the fire ignites a primal connection to the land and the creatures that roam it. 

LDT 2025 Pear Blossom Gruner Veltliner item
LDT 2025 Pear Blossom Gruner Veltliner
$29.08

This wine is a symphony of pure deliciousness. Imagine a dance of complexity and bold fruitiness that's met with a backbone of refreshing acidity. It's the best of both worlds, a wine that's born to mingle with food, although we won't bat an eye if you decide to indulge in it solo.

A stainless steel fermentation gives birth to a crisp, clean character that's simply irresistible.

Hold onto your hats, 'cause I'm not done yet. This right here is the schnitzel's soulmate—a match made in culinary heaven. My friends, it's your saving grace on scorching summer days, and a refreshing reward after conquering those mountain biking trails.

So here's to the wines that steal the spotlight and make us believers with just one sip. Cheers to this wine that's both a culinary companion and a solo star, lighting up every occasion.

Ridge of Wonders 2024 Sparkling Gewürztraminer • Pyroclastic item
Ridge of Wonders 2024 Sparkling Gewürztraminer • Pyroclastic
$42

This 100% sparkling Gewürztraminer is from a single vineyard, Oak Ridge Vineyard in Husum, WA, at 1400 feet in elevation. Organically grown & WA state certified organic grapes, these vines celebrated their 40th birthday in 2022, being some of the original vines planted at Oak Ridge Vineyard in 1982. Made in the traditional method with zero dosage.

Notes of lychee, lemon, grapefruit, pineapple, croissant, light bubbles with delicious acidity.

Ridge of Wonders 2025 Gewurztraminer, Oak Ridge Vineyard item
Ridge of Wonders 2025 Gewurztraminer, Oak Ridge Vineyard
$31.23

Organically grown, foot-stomped with 24 hours of skin contact. Aged in stainless steel for 5 months. Dry & Fruity.

Jacob Williams 2025 Grüner Veltliner item
Jacob Williams 2025 Grüner Veltliner
$34.46

Whole cluster pressed. Fermented in stainelss steel.

Yuzu, green pea shoots, cantaloupe. Green and fresh fruits, brightly expressive with an Alpine feel.

Jacob Williams 2024 Barbera item
Jacob Williams 2024 Barbera
$37.70

100% destemmed berries 1.5T open fermenters. Punched down manually. Racked after MLF. 16 months in neutral oak.

Fresh bramble fruit, huckleberry, cacao, loads of spice notes. Juicy and fruity on the entry, quickly balanced by mouthwatering acidity.

CLYZM 2024 Pet Nat item
CLYZM 2024 Pet Nat
$38.77
CLYZM Sangiovese Reserve item
CLYZM Sangiovese Reserve
$32.31
Domaine Pouillon 2023 Katydid item
Domaine Pouillon 2023 Katydid
$32.31
Domaine Pouillon 2023 Sauvignon Blanc item
Domaine Pouillon 2023 Sauvignon Blanc
$30.16

Stainless Steel Fermentation

Our Sauvignon Blanc leads with a splash of juicy grapefruit, tropical fruits, and subtle spruce notes. It's dry and flinty citrus finish lingers on your palate.

Maryhill 2022 Albarino Proprietor's Reserve item
Maryhill 2022 Albarino Proprietor's Reserve
$34.46

2024 Great Northwest Platinum Awards - Platinum (93)

Melon, Asian pear and fresh jasmine aromas, the palate brings a honey, apricot and lychee flavor through the length with a refreshing finish.

Maryhill Classic Zinfandel item
Maryhill Classic Zinfandel
$26.93
Loop de Loop Alpine White Columbia Gorge item
Loop de Loop Alpine White Columbia Gorge
$25.85

We’ve come to love how co-fermentation of these white grapes from Underwood reveals the volcano itself. Grown without irrigation, in no-till soils and with sustainable—often organic—farming, the fruit speaks clearly of place. We don’t list the varietals, because this wine isn’t about them. Not exactly. It’s about Underwood Mountain: its delicate aromatics, its persistent brightness from naturally low pH, and the texture that deepens through aging on lees—drawing out a quiet salinity on the finish. As with all our wines, it’s fermented dry with native yeasts and bottled without fining or filtration

Loop de Loop Balufrankisch - Pinot Noir item
Loop de Loop Balufrankisch - Pinot Noir
$32.31

Columbia Gorge AVA

AniChe Puck 2025 item
AniChe Puck 2025
$36.62

Pinot Gris & Riesling Blend

Estate, Hecate's Key Vineyard

Columbia Gorge AVA

AniChe Baba Yaga 2025 item
AniChe Baba Yaga 2025
$36.62

Grenache Blanc & Picpoul

Boushey Vineyards

Willow Waterkeeper Red item
Willow Waterkeeper Red
$32.31
Willow Albarino item
Willow Albarino
$34.46

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