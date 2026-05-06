Wildflower Wine Walk Shop 2026

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The Gorge Gamay is alpine in style, farmed on a steep slope of Underwood Mountain. Tasting notes: alpine picnic, white pepper & wild foraged raspberries. It is light, pretty, and low alcohol.
An energetic embrace: sagebrush for clearing & resilience, lavender for calming & peace, allium for unity & connection.
Cru Beaujolais meets Chinon. The ultimate summer red wine. The 2025 is light-bodied, aromatic, and chillable, with intense aromas and flavors from the carbonic maceration. Our most successful vintage yet. (For the 2024: Wine Enthusiast, Oct. 2025 - 92pts.)
The Dineen Cot is back after 5 years! 100% whole-cluster fermentation. Juicy dark berry fruit and exotic spice, this is a fresher style similar to our first vintages of the wine. Vibrant, fresh and delicious.
Hi Hill Vineyard
Bright bubbles with key lime, white nectarine and jasmine. 18 months tirage. hand riddled and disgorged. Sparkle crown caps.. a labor of love!
Oak Ridge Vineyard
Neutral oak barrel ferment and elevage.
Oak Ridge Vineyard
100% Pinot Noir. Delicate, crisp white strawberry, raspberry and salty grapefruit. Fermenting in stainless steel.
This Pinot Grigio-Riesling blend in made up of 75% PG and 25% Riesling both harvested from Underwood Mountain at the end of Oct 2023. The wine is fuller bodied with hits it citrus, banana and slate.
Both grapes went directly into a 1 ton basket press, where pigage occurred and then a gentle press. Primary fermentation lasted roughly 4 weeks in 2 Georgian Qvevri. The wine was than racked into neutral barrel for 22 months. Sulfur was added at crush (20ppm) and at bottling (20ppm) The wine is unfined and unfiltered and sees full malolactic fermentation. Bottled August 20th 2025. 75% Pinot Grigio, 25% Riesling.
Grown at one of our favorite vineyards in the Gorge, this Pinot is comprised of 115 and Pommard clones.
Picked on Oct 2nd 2023. 100% destemmed and went into 2 900lt Qvervri. Primary fermentation lasted about 6 months. Wine was pressed after 4 weeks at 5 brix. Settled and racked into 5 neutral burgundy barrels where it spent 21 months. Bottled on Sept 10th 2025 with 20ppm sulfur. Unfined and unfiltered.
Picture this: camping under the stars with a bottle of Pinot Noir. The wilderness embraces us, and the night sky becomes our cosmic canvas. As we gather 'round the campfire, the wine's alluring aromas of cherry, raspberry, and earthy notes fill the air, blending with the scent of pine and open skies. With each sip, the velvety texture soothes our souls like a desert breeze. The wine's balanced acidity dances on our taste buds, enhancing the flavors while we share stories of untamed adventures and uncharted territories. Hints of nutmeg and tarragon unravel like secrets whispered by the wild. Under the stars, we become one with nature, basking in the serenity and freedom of the open wilderness. The camaraderie around the fire ignites a primal connection to the land and the creatures that roam it.
This wine is a symphony of pure deliciousness. Imagine a dance of complexity and bold fruitiness that's met with a backbone of refreshing acidity. It's the best of both worlds, a wine that's born to mingle with food, although we won't bat an eye if you decide to indulge in it solo.
A stainless steel fermentation gives birth to a crisp, clean character that's simply irresistible.
Hold onto your hats, 'cause I'm not done yet. This right here is the schnitzel's soulmate—a match made in culinary heaven. My friends, it's your saving grace on scorching summer days, and a refreshing reward after conquering those mountain biking trails.
So here's to the wines that steal the spotlight and make us believers with just one sip. Cheers to this wine that's both a culinary companion and a solo star, lighting up every occasion.
This 100% sparkling Gewürztraminer is from a single vineyard, Oak Ridge Vineyard in Husum, WA, at 1400 feet in elevation. Organically grown & WA state certified organic grapes, these vines celebrated their 40th birthday in 2022, being some of the original vines planted at Oak Ridge Vineyard in 1982. Made in the traditional method with zero dosage.
Notes of lychee, lemon, grapefruit, pineapple, croissant, light bubbles with delicious acidity.
Organically grown, foot-stomped with 24 hours of skin contact. Aged in stainless steel for 5 months. Dry & Fruity.
Whole cluster pressed. Fermented in stainelss steel.
Yuzu, green pea shoots, cantaloupe. Green and fresh fruits, brightly expressive with an Alpine feel.
100% destemmed berries 1.5T open fermenters. Punched down manually. Racked after MLF. 16 months in neutral oak.
Fresh bramble fruit, huckleberry, cacao, loads of spice notes. Juicy and fruity on the entry, quickly balanced by mouthwatering acidity.
Stainless Steel Fermentation
Our Sauvignon Blanc leads with a splash of juicy grapefruit, tropical fruits, and subtle spruce notes. It's dry and flinty citrus finish lingers on your palate.
2024 Great Northwest Platinum Awards - Platinum (93)
Melon, Asian pear and fresh jasmine aromas, the palate brings a honey, apricot and lychee flavor through the length with a refreshing finish.
We’ve come to love how co-fermentation of these white grapes from Underwood reveals the volcano itself. Grown without irrigation, in no-till soils and with sustainable—often organic—farming, the fruit speaks clearly of place. We don’t list the varietals, because this wine isn’t about them. Not exactly. It’s about Underwood Mountain: its delicate aromatics, its persistent brightness from naturally low pH, and the texture that deepens through aging on lees—drawing out a quiet salinity on the finish. As with all our wines, it’s fermented dry with native yeasts and bottled without fining or filtration
Columbia Gorge AVA
Pinot Gris & Riesling Blend
Estate, Hecate's Key Vineyard
Columbia Gorge AVA
Grenache Blanc & Picpoul
Boushey Vineyards
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