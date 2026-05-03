Wildlife & Discovery Center of WV

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Wildlife & Discovery Center of WV

About the memberships

Wildlife & Discovery Memberships

Wildlife & Discovery Family Membership
$300

Valid until May 6, 2027

A Family Membership covers two parents/guardians and up to six children. This membership grants unlimited visits to the Center plus 10% off gift shop and concession purchases.

Wildlife & Discovery Student/Individual Membership
$125

Valid until May 6, 2027

Individual and Student Memberships cover one named individual. It includes unlimited visits to the center and 10% off gift shop and concession purchases.

Summer Exploration Membership
$45

Our Summer Exploration Membership offers a named student or individual unlimited visits during the Summer Months, plus 10% off gift shop and concession purchases. This membership is an amazing value, while supporting the animals and our programs! It covers May 1, through Aug 31st.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!