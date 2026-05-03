Wildlife & Discovery Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 6, 2027
A Family Membership covers two parents/guardians and up to six children. This membership grants unlimited visits to the Center plus 10% off gift shop and concession purchases.
Valid until May 6, 2027
Individual and Student Memberships cover one named individual. It includes unlimited visits to the center and 10% off gift shop and concession purchases.
Our Summer Exploration Membership offers a named student or individual unlimited visits during the Summer Months, plus 10% off gift shop and concession purchases. This membership is an amazing value, while supporting the animals and our programs! It covers May 1, through Aug 31st.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!