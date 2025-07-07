Wildlife in Focus Silent Auction

Treat yourself to 3 days and 2 nights with the superlative staff at Inflight Outfitters – one of Texas’ finest hunting and photography facilities– located along the shores of Lake Corpus Christi. It’s a living, breathing embodiment of Texas Brush Country.





Twin Oaks Ranch is home to White-tailed deer, Raccoons, Bobcats, Coyotes, Feral Hogs, Javelina, Jackrabbits, Cottontail Rabbits, Skunks, Opossums, Eastern Fox Squirrels, Gray Foxes, and the occasional Alligator, Texas Tortoise, Rattlesnake, Cottonmouth, Coral Snake, Texas Indigo, Rat Snake, Bull Snake, Western Coachwhip, and various others. Birding prospects include Green Jays, Bobwhite Quail, White-winged Doves, White-tipped Doves, Common Ground Doves, Mourning Doves, Cardinals, Pyrrhuloxia, Audubon’s Orioles, Hooded Orioles, Orchard Orioles, Great Kiskadees, Kingbirds, Scissortails, Goldfinches, Woodpeckers, Roadrunners, various Water birds, and two rare species of the Cuckoo family, the Yellow-billed Cuckoo and the Groove-billed Ani. Exotic Game is present for a ride-through-the-high-fence photography session upon request at Inflight Outfitters.

Also available upon request, with an additional gratuity fee, is a photography session involving your choice of venomous and non-venomous snakes with Professional Snake Handler, Photographer, and Inflight Associate, Candi Green.





Your guide for this adventure is award-winning Wildlife Photographer and Author Walton Cude, who lives near the ranch and has photographed it for years. Walton, an Eagle Scout by age 13, studied Wildlife and Fisheries Science at Texas A&M University and was guided through the years by his father, a premier Wildlife Artist and film Photographer as well. Walton specializes in birds in flight, animal portraiture, and is very familiar with the dugout blinds at Inflight as well as the birds and animals that frequent them. Walton achieved the Second Grand Prize for the Wildlife in Focus contest in 2023 and has won yet-to-be-announced awards in this year’s contest. He is easily approachable and eager to share his abilities with those who ask. You can be sure that your abilities will be improved, as your adventure will be shaped by your various desires to learn. Your photos in the field will be critiqued as a group, and help will be provided for photographic editing with Adobe Photoshop as well.





*Top Shelf Lodging, Texas Chef-prepared meals, as well as swimming pool, pool table, and karaoke facilities.





*Transportation to and from Inflight is not provided.





*Reservations and completion of the workshop must be done by October 2026.





Donated by:

Carrie and David Green – Inflight Outfitters, and Claire and George Vaughan – Twin Oaks Legacy Ranch





Please contact David Green at 361-960-3556 to arrange dates. $5000 value.