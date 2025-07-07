Wildlife in Focus Silent Auction

3801 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
Chef Paul Morales of Ancient Heirloom Grains and Tacos Cucuy will cater a street taco party with roasted corn and a guacamole bar for up to 12 people. San Antonio and the surrounding areas only. $1000 value.
Chef Paul Morales' famous Ancient Heirloom Grains non-GMO heirloom corn tortillas. 8 dozen per month for 12 months. Texas residents only. $780 value.
With your support, an elementary school in Texas of your choosing will receive three full school years of curriculum access for the entire school. That school will also receive 20 Wildlife in Focus books and four sets of Kritter Kards. The complete package for one school is $2,500; the school will benefit from this comprehensive curriculum and support materials.
At the end of three years, you have the option to renew for half price, including an all-new set of Wildlife in Focus books. $2500 value.
Treat yourself to 3 days and 2 nights with the superlative staff at Inflight Outfitters – one of Texas’ finest hunting and photography facilities– located along the shores of Lake Corpus Christi. It’s a living, breathing embodiment of Texas Brush Country.
Twin Oaks Ranch is home to White-tailed deer, Raccoons, Bobcats, Coyotes, Feral Hogs, Javelina, Jackrabbits, Cottontail Rabbits, Skunks, Opossums, Eastern Fox Squirrels, Gray Foxes, and the occasional Alligator, Texas Tortoise, Rattlesnake, Cottonmouth, Coral Snake, Texas Indigo, Rat Snake, Bull Snake, Western Coachwhip, and various others. Birding prospects include Green Jays, Bobwhite Quail, White-winged Doves, White-tipped Doves, Common Ground Doves, Mourning Doves, Cardinals, Pyrrhuloxia, Audubon’s Orioles, Hooded Orioles, Orchard Orioles, Great Kiskadees, Kingbirds, Scissortails, Goldfinches, Woodpeckers, Roadrunners, various Water birds, and two rare species of the Cuckoo family, the Yellow-billed Cuckoo and the Groove-billed Ani. Exotic Game is present for a ride-through-the-high-fence photography session upon request at Inflight Outfitters.
Also available upon request, with an additional gratuity fee, is a photography session involving your choice of venomous and non-venomous snakes with Professional Snake Handler, Photographer, and Inflight Associate, Candi Green.
Your guide for this adventure is award-winning Wildlife Photographer and Author Walton Cude, who lives near the ranch and has photographed it for years. Walton, an Eagle Scout by age 13, studied Wildlife and Fisheries Science at Texas A&M University and was guided through the years by his father, a premier Wildlife Artist and film Photographer as well. Walton specializes in birds in flight, animal portraiture, and is very familiar with the dugout blinds at Inflight as well as the birds and animals that frequent them. Walton achieved the Second Grand Prize for the Wildlife in Focus contest in 2023 and has won yet-to-be-announced awards in this year’s contest. He is easily approachable and eager to share his abilities with those who ask. You can be sure that your abilities will be improved, as your adventure will be shaped by your various desires to learn. Your photos in the field will be critiqued as a group, and help will be provided for photographic editing with Adobe Photoshop as well.
*Top Shelf Lodging, Texas Chef-prepared meals, as well as swimming pool, pool table, and karaoke facilities.
*Transportation to and from Inflight is not provided.
*Reservations and completion of the workshop must be done by October 2026.
Donated by:
Carrie and David Green – Inflight Outfitters, and Claire and George Vaughan – Twin Oaks Legacy Ranch
Please contact David Green at 361-960-3556 to arrange dates. $5000 value.
Get away from it all for three days on a South Texas Photo Safari with a National Geographic Photographer as your teaching guide!
Join us in our photography blind on Los Novios Ranch, and learn how to photograph the natural world around you!
Your workshop leader, Karine Aigner, is a freelance photographer, picture editor, and the 2021 Grand Prize Wildlife in Focus contest winner. Aigner is an engaging teacher for all skill levels. Whether you are a novice or a seasoned photographer, you will not only learn how
to better master your camera, you will come away with a new understanding of making better pictures.
Los Novios Ranch is over 2,000 acres of native non-cultivated brush land in the heart of the South Texas Ranch expanse. Just 25 minutes from downtown Cotulla, TX, we have everything from Texas tortoise to
white-tailed deer. Road runners, green jays, orioles, kangaroo rats, cottontail rabbits, jackrabbits, badgers, rattlesnakes, bobcats, and coyotes—all call Los Novios home. Karine, who lives on the ranch and has photographed it for years, will transport you on a photographic adventure of a lifetime, to see how many of our wild residents you can find and photograph!
Whether you are photographing from our eye-level dugout blind or the top of the Polaris, Aigner will provide you with tips and tricks on how to make and edit the best shots. Or, if you prefer to better learn your
Iphone, or focus on portrait photography, Karine will tailor your days to what you desire to learn.
Accommodation is provided! A two-bedroom, two-bath modern cabin with a full kitchen, running hot and cold water, a/c, and outdoor and indoor dining spaces (with a BBQ) is all part of the deal! Drinking water is included. Meals and drinks are BYO.
Workshop must be completed by October 1, 2026.
**Transportation to and from the ranch is not provided.
**Please contact Karine Aigner at (646) 734-6501 or [email protected] to schedule your trip.
Donated by ranch owners Claire & George Vaughan (210) 216-6565
$5000 value.
Bronze Statue - "The Outlaw" by Frederic Remington, inspired by Frederic Remington’s original The Outlaw (1906)
First cast in 1906, The Outlaw is one of Remington’s most powerful depictions of man versus beast. The sculpture portrays a cowboy clinging to a violently bucking horse, both rider and mount locked in a fierce struggle for control. Unlike the steady mastery of The Broncho Buster, The Outlaw emphasizes chaos, danger, and raw defiance.
This finely crafted reproduction preserves the explosive energy of Remington’s original. From the cowboy’s desperate hold to the horse’s twisting form, the work brims with untamed spirit. Enhanced by a deep bronze patina, The Outlaw makes a bold and dramatic statement in any collection.
Medium: 12" High, 13lbs, Mounted on a polished base with engraved nameplate.
Donated by photographer John Chitty
Value $1399.
3 charcuterie boards from Two's Company. Made with handcrafted Acacia wood. $245 value.
1 box of 2F Akaushi Beef Burgers 80/20, 24 patties total, 2 patties per package (8 oz each), 12 packages total. $150 value.
2 pairs of adult boots and 2 pairs of kids boots provided by Macie Bean Boots and Horse Power Boots. $800 value.
Sterling Silver and 18ky Green Amethyst Fleur-De- Lis Earrings. $1100 value.
1.5mm Round Spiga 20“ Sterling Silver necklace. $125 value.
Sterling silver &18kt Green Amethyst Fleur-De-Lis Charm/ Pendant. $775 value.
A day of photography at Santa Clara Ranch in deep South Texas! Bring a friend or loved one and experience a guided photography day at the legendary Santa Clara Ranch. This package includes a photography guide for two photographers for an entire day at the Santa Clara Ranch. $650 value.
Donated by Ranger Firearms, San Antonio, Texas
Co-authored by Dave Richards, one of our 2023 Grand Prize Winners. $40 value.
1 hour at your home in San Antonio or by FaceTime elsewhere of Physical Training and/ or Nutrition. Donated by Lugohst Soto. $110 value.
Donated by Janet Aguilar Designs. Handcrafted wallet/ clutch. $50 value
