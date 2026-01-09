Wildlife Rehab 101 Shop

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Wildlife rehab runs through our hearts.
This design features a heartbeat line filled with the animals we dedicate our lives to helping, ending in a bold heart that represents the compassion behind every rescue. It’s a powerful reminder that wildlife rehabilitation is more than a job — it’s a calling.
Perfect for current and future wildlife rehabilitators, volunteers, and anyone who carries wildlife rehab in their heart. Wear it proudly in the field, at trainings, or wherever your love for wildlife takes you.
IF YOU WANT YOUR ITEM SHIPPED: PLEASE ADD "SHIPPING" FROM THE STORE TO YOUR CART TO PAY FOR SHIPPING
90% ring spun cotton, 10% polyester
This shirt is a gray/blue color- screen depiction may not be exact.
Rescue. Rehab. Release. Repeat.
This shirt celebrates the rhythm of wildlife rehabilitation — the cycle we live every day. Featuring beloved wildlife species and the words that define our mission, it’s a tribute to the dedication, patience, and hope that drives rehabbers forward.
Made for wildlife rehabilitators, students, volunteers, and supporters who understand that every release is a victory — and the work always continues.
IF YOU WANT YOUR ITEM SHIPPED: PLEASE ADD "SHIPPING" FROM THE STORE TO YOUR CART TO PAY FOR SHIPPING
65% polyester, 35% ring spun cotton
This shirt is a khaki green color- screen depiction may not be exact
If you would like to have your shop purchase shipped, please add this to the cart as well.
If you would like to have your shop purchase shipped to a country other than the USA, please add this to the cart along with your purchase.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!