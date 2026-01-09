Wildlife Rehab 101 Shop

Wildlife rehab runs through our hearts.





This design features a heartbeat line filled with the animals we dedicate our lives to helping, ending in a bold heart that represents the compassion behind every rescue. It’s a powerful reminder that wildlife rehabilitation is more than a job — it’s a calling.





Perfect for current and future wildlife rehabilitators, volunteers, and anyone who carries wildlife rehab in their heart. Wear it proudly in the field, at trainings, or wherever your love for wildlife takes you.





IF YOU WANT YOUR ITEM SHIPPED: PLEASE ADD "SHIPPING" FROM THE STORE TO YOUR CART TO PAY FOR SHIPPING





90% ring spun cotton, 10% polyester

This shirt is a gray/blue color- screen depiction may not be exact.