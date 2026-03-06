Vermont Wilderness School Inc

Hosted by

Vermont Wilderness School Inc

About this event

Wildlife Tracking Weekend #1 - Intro

Various locations within 30 miles of Brattleboro

VT.

Supporter Price
$295

10 left!

Program enrollees that move through the world with financial ease and have access to family and community resource abundance should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs.

Sustainer Price
$260

10 left!

Program enrollees that are able to meet their needs with relative ease and prioritize investment in education and entertainment should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs moving forwards.

Access Price
$225

10 left!

Program enrollees that move through the world with financial ease and have access to family and community resource abundance should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs.

DEPOSIT: If requesting Scholarship/ Reparations
$15

10 left!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!