recraft & co

Hosted by

recraft & co

About this event

Wildlife Week – Kids (8-12 yrs)

The Children's Village School House

Tyler, TX

Animal Lover
$100

Enjoy the full camp, receive a camp t-shirt, sash with project buttons, and take-home art and craft projects every day! Snack is included.


PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.

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