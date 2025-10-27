Wildlings Cottage School's Enrollment Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This option is for moms remaining on campus with their children and attending a SINGLE day ONLY.
Attending on a Tuesday OR Thursday.
No expiration
This option is for moms remaining on campus with their children and attending BOTH Tuesdays & Thursdays.
No expiration
This option is for Drop-off, with the scholar attending a SINGLE day ONLY.
Attending on a Tuesday OR Thursday.
No expiration
This option is for Drop-off, with the scholars attending BOTH Tuesdays & Thursdays.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!