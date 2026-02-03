Wildly in Love Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets to your choice of performance with the Sioux City Symphony during their 2026 Season! VALUE: APPROX. $100
Starting bid
One beautifully illustrated tractor drawing done by Iowa-based fine artist Donald "Buff" Buffington, featured at the Arts Center in 2024. This is your chance to take home one of the beautiful illustrations that fetched over $400 last year! VALUE: $250
Starting bid
This original, one of one digital ink piece by Arts Center Executive Director, Draven Haefs celebrates the rich history of the American West and ties in the ornate details of Gilded Glamor. Be sure to take it home today! VALUE: $295
Starting bid
Painted LIVE! at the event, this one of a kind painting by Brutal Doodles is the perfect addition to your evening and your home. VALUE: $1200. PAINTING RESERVE: $400, IF RESERVE NOT MET CONNECT WITH THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT THE CLOSE OF THE AUCTION]
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