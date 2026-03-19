Community Stages

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Community Stages

About this event

Wildly (re)Told: Stories for the Ages (peachjar)

Saturday, April 11 @ 12:20 PM
Free

Art Park Literary & Poetry Festival
@ Tuscawilla Art Park
213 NE 5th Street, Ocala, FL
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Bring a blanket or chair and join us in front of the stage!
The Trunk & Trek Troupe will perform a segment of their full show.

Saturday, April 18 @ 2:00 PM
Free

Marion County Public Library - Headquarters
@ 2720 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470
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Come early for the best seats.

Sunday, April 19@ 2:00 PM
Free

First Presbyterian Church - Ocala @
511 SE 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34471
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Fellowship Hall
This space has a great stage and plenty of seating

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