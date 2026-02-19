Wildly Together Programs with Anita Sanchez

Hosted by
This evening walk will stroll by Pine Hollow's many ponds hoping to hear the sweet sound of the frog chorus. We'll listen for some spring peepers, wood frogs, and green frogs, as well as the other sounds of nature in spring.
Want to learn to identify some of the trees of Pine Hollow? We'll draw quick, messy sketches (no art ability required!) to make a simple tree ID guide that will unlock the mysteries of Pine Hollow's evergreens. All ages welcome.
Nature is filled with colors! In this hands-on program, participants will use the pigments and natural colors found in grasses, flowers, berries, rocks, mud, and other natural materials to create their own artworks. Come prepared to use your imagination—and to get your hands dirty!
