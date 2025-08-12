Wildtorium Fundraiser @ Bias Brewing Co.

Enter to Win! Prizes include LOTS of fun items provided by local community businesses :) Prizes will be raffled throughout the event, winners MUST be PRESENT TO WIN!
Props to: Pies by Susan, Whitefish Handcrafted Spirits, Sweet Peaks, Buffalo Cafe and Wild Child for their support!
Basket 1: For the Kiddos
$50 Gift Card to Nature Baby Outfitters plus Parachute Toy, Joke Book& Grow a Maze and
$100 worth Kids' Clothing provided by Flathead Fashion Camper.
Basket valued at $200.
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 2: Selfcare Day
$100 GC to Aesthetica Medical Spa and
Full starter kit of LUXURY skin care products.
Basket valued at $450
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 3: Clydesdale Family FUN
4 Tickets to Haunted Hayride@ Clydesdale outpost, Halloween Candy and Shadowbox Photo Frame.
Basket valued at $125
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 4: Smell the Flowers
Bibler Gardens Tour--2 tickets
Bottle of wine (with ID)
Two wine glasses & Montana Caramels.
Basket valued at $180
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 5: Horsing Around
$150 GC to Firefly Horse Center
Horse stuffed animal & $30 GC Wild Child food truck.
Basket valued at $190
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 6: Bias Party Animal
Party Keg of your choice provided by our FAV supporter, Bias Brewing! Includes picnic pump.
Basket valued at $150
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
Basket 7: Cocktails in the Mountains
Spotted Bear Spirits; 2--2L bottles,
Tumbler, 4 mini bottles& tea towel.
Basket valued at $120
Winner does NOT need to be present to Win.
