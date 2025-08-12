Wildtorium Fundraiser @ Bias Brewing Co.

Single Prize Raffle Ticket
$5

Enter to Win! Prizes include LOTS of fun items provided by local community businesses :) Prizes will be raffled throughout the event, winners MUST be PRESENT TO WIN!

Props to: Pies by Susan, Whitefish Handcrafted Spirits, Sweet Peaks, Buffalo Cafe and Wild Child for their support!

Discounted Raffle Ticket Bundle; 5 tickets
$20

Basket 1 Ticket
$10

Basket 1: For the Kiddos

$50 Gift Card to Nature Baby Outfitters plus Parachute Toy, Joke Book& Grow a Maze and

$100 worth Kids' Clothing provided by Flathead Fashion Camper.

Basket valued at $200.

Basket valued at $200.

Basket 2 Ticket
$10

Basket 2: Selfcare Day

$100 GC to Aesthetica Medical Spa and

Full starter kit of LUXURY skin care products.

Basket valued at $450

Basket valued at $450

Basket 3 Ticket
$10

Basket 3: Clydesdale Family FUN

4 Tickets to Haunted Hayride@ Clydesdale outpost, Halloween Candy and Shadowbox Photo Frame.

Basket valued at $125

Basket valued at $125

Basket 4 Ticket
$10

Basket 4: Smell the Flowers

Bibler Gardens Tour--2 tickets

Bottle of wine (with ID)

Two wine glasses & Montana Caramels.

Basket valued at $180

Basket valued at $180

Basket 5 Ticket
$10

Basket 5: Horsing Around

$150 GC to Firefly Horse Center

Horse stuffed animal & $30 GC Wild Child food truck.

Basket valued at $190

Basket valued at $190

Basket 6 Ticket
$10

Basket 6: Bias Party Animal

Party Keg of your choice provided by our FAV supporter, Bias Brewing! Includes picnic pump.

Basket valued at $150

Basket valued at $150

Basket 7 Ticket
$10

Basket 7: Cocktails in the Mountains

Spotted Bear Spirits; 2--2L bottles,

Tumbler, 4 mini bottles& tea towel.

Basket valued at $120

Basket valued at $120

addExtraDonation

$

