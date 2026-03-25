About this event
All games, stations, and inflatables included.
2 for $1
Tickets can be used for:
Games (2 Tickets):
Tic- Tac- Toe, Bean Bag Toss, Ring Toss, Sack Race, Yard Cup, Sucker Pull, Face Painting
Concessions-
Candy (2)
Popcorn/Chips (2)
Pickle (2)
Cotton Candy (4)
Pickle (2)
Bottle Water (2)
Pizza (4)
Nachos (4) *with chili/jalapenos (5)
Gelato (10)
Jambalaya (10)
Win amazing prizes at the Wildwood Carnival. Use to take a chance on one of 24 baskets:
Blue Bayou
Knock Knock
Marcos Pizza
BR Zoo
Family Night
Baton Rouge Symphony
Kendra Scott Jewelry
School Tool Box Supplies
Harry Potter Book Set
Celebration Cakes
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Skin and Body Set
Louisiana Kitchen
Family Game Night
Baking Kid
Snackle Box
Art
Science Stars
Summer Fun
Camping
Stanley & Pin for Love Labubu
Regular Labubu
VIP Carpool Spot
Sparkling Clean Home
Buy 5, Get 1 FREE!
$
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