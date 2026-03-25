Wildwood Elementary School

Hosted by

Wildwood Elementary School

About this event

Wildwood Carnival

444 Halfway Tree Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70810, USA

Wristband
$20

All games, stations, and inflatables included.

2 Tickets
$1

2 for $1

Tickets can be used for:


Games (2 Tickets):

Tic- Tac- Toe, Bean Bag Toss, Ring Toss, Sack Race, Yard Cup, Sucker Pull, Face Painting


Concessions-

Candy (2)

Popcorn/Chips (2)

Pickle (2)

Cotton Candy (4)

Pickle (2)

Bottle Water (2)

Pizza (4)

Nachos (4) *with chili/jalapenos (5)

Gelato (10)

Jambalaya (10)


Basket Chance- VIP Basket item
Basket Chance- VIP Basket item
Basket Chance- VIP Basket
$5
Basket Chance- Regular Baskets item
Basket Chance- Regular Baskets
$1

Win amazing prizes at the Wildwood Carnival. Use to take a chance on one of 24 baskets:


Blue Bayou

Knock Knock

Marcos Pizza

BR Zoo

Family Night

Baton Rouge Symphony

Kendra Scott Jewelry

School Tool Box Supplies

Harry Potter Book Set

Celebration Cakes

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Skin and Body Set

Louisiana Kitchen

Family Game Night

Baking Kid

Snackle Box

Art

Science Stars

Summer Fun

Camping

Stanley & Pin for Love Labubu

Regular Labubu

VIP Carpool Spot

Sparkling Clean Home


Buy 5, Get 1 FREE!


Add a donation for Wildwood Elementary School

$

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