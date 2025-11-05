Wildwood Farm Sanctuary and Preserve's Art Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Painting size: 8x10 in frame
Meet Clover!
Clover joined Wildwood five years ago after his caregiver could no longer care for him -- and he's been stealing hearts ever since. This lovable Broad Breasted/Black Heritage turkey adores attention, snuggles, and showing off his happy turkey 'purrs' to his favorite humans.
Starting bid
Painting size: 8x10 in frame
Meet Zander!
He joined Wildwood four years ago, after losing his caregiver, and he's been spreading joy ever since. This curious boy loves handing out kisses and trotting after volunteers like a four-legged shadow. It's impossible not to fall in love with him!
Starting bid
Painting size: 4x6
Meet the Aurora Hens!
The Aurora Hens came from an egg-laying facility in April 2024, and Wildwood welcomed 33 of them as part of a larger rescue. Many arrived with health challenges, but now they get to enjoy dust baths, sunshine, and all the gentle care they deserve. Their pasts may have been rough, but their days are now filled with safety, love, and freedom.
Starting bid
Painting size: 4x6
(more girls wanted in on the fun!)
Meet the Aurora Hens!
The Aurora Hens came from an egg-laying facility in April 2024, and Wildwood welcomed 33 of them as part of a larger rescue. Many arrived with health challenges, but now they get to enjoy dust baths, sunshine, and all the gentle care they deserve. Their pasts may have been rough, but their days are now filled with safety, love, and freedom.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5
Meet Joaquin!
This handsome Crested Cream Legbar rooster came to Wildwood six years ago after being abandoned, and he has been charming everyone ever since. His favorite things in the world? Corn on the cob, blueberries, and making new friends.
Starting bid
Painting size: 4x6
Meet Erma!
Born March 28, 2024, this tough little girl started life rejected by her mother and left in a field to die. She was rescued just in time, bottle-raised, and spent her first few weeks living with one of our board members. She's clever, playful, and loves the head-butt game. She is a pro at sneaking into the waterfowl enclosure for snacks and knows every trick in the book.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5 in double frame
Meet Moose!
Moose was rescued from a dairy farm when he was just a week old. He was found chained to a calf hutch beside a road until a kind passerby stopped and negotiated his surrender. Moose was lovingly cared for until he was 6 months old, when he came to Wildwood. He is now 11 years old and living the happy, gentle life he always deserved.
Starting bid
Painting size: 12x9
Meet Meggie!
Meggie arrived at Wildwood four years ago after losing her owner, and she's been winning hearts ever since. She'll happily wander away from the herd if it means more quality time with her human friends -- and she's a master at scoring extra treats with her irresistible charm.
Starting bid
Painting size: 8x10 in frame
Meet Olive!
Surrendered from a slaughterhouse in Utah, this lucky girl was rescued by activists and transported all the way to Oregon. She's 7 years old now and living her absolute best life. Olive loves corn on the cob, leafy greens, and snuggle sessions. She is a total lovebug who never turns down a cuddle!
Starting bid
Painting size: 9x12
Meet Charlotte!
Miss Charlotte was born by emergency C-section after her mother was slaughtered and came to Wildwood at just 2 weeks old, where she grew up with her goat friends. Now 8 years old, she is living the good life in her big-girl pasture with her soul sister Lola. Charlotte loves bananas and melts for long rake-scratch sessions.
Starting bid
Painting size: 12x9
Meet Onyx!
Onyx came to Wildwood from a sanctuary in Estacada after her caregiver passed away. She is our smallest goat, but she has a huge personality. You'll often find her snuggling up with Meggie or Zander. Onyx is super sweet, loves being brushed, and is always down for a treat.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5
Meet Koko!
At just 2 years old, Koko is full of personality! He loves to run up behind roos or volunteers whenever he needs a little extra attention. He gets along with everyone, especially Roadrunner and the two of them happily patrol the barn together like it's their full-time job.
Starting bid
Painting size: 14x11
Meet Ferd!
Ferd was rescued from a local organic dairy the day he was born in 2014. He is incredibly friendly and always wants to be first in line for treats -- especially bananas and pumpkins. He absolutely loves scratches with his rake and will stand there as long as you'll keep scratching.
Starting bid
Painting size: 8x10 in frame
Meet Frank!
Before coming to Wildwood, this handsome boy went through a lot -- he witnessed a predator attack on his goose friends and was shuffled through four homes. We promised him Wildwood would be his final, safe, and happy home. Now, 10 years later, we are still keeping that promise, Frank is living peacefully with our ducks and his buddy Henry the goose.
Starting bid
Painting size: 4x6
Meet Ginger!
Ginger came to Wildwood from a large neglect case in Aumsville, OR, along with Stardust and the sheep. Little did we know she was also expecting Rose! Ginger and Rose have been inseparable ever since -- two peas in a pod who go everywhere together. Ginger loves soft treats like bananas and fresh fruit, and she's the sweetest mama who always sticks close to her girl.
Starting bid
Painting size: 12x9
Meet Lola!
Lola arrived at Wildwood after being rescued from an animal hoarder, where she was found skinny, hungry, and literally full of garbage. After a big glow-up at OSU Large Animal Hospital, this 4-year-old queen is now thriving! These days Lola spends her time hanging with her soul sister Charlotte, soaking up scratches.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5
Meet Sunny!
Sunny was rescued by Heartwood Haven from a hoarding case where animals were found living in severe neglect. A total of 71 animals were saved, including geese, hens, ducks, pigs -- and Sunny the turkey. He is super curious, loves to follow people around, and always wants to be involved. Sweet and social, but he will definitely throw some attitude if food is involved.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5
Meet Orin!
Sir Orin, King of the Herd, was one of the very first goats rescued at Wildwood. He came from a neglect case and we have been so lucky to care for him since 2014. Orin has a heart of gold -- unless treats are involved. Then he is first in line and absolutely does not care who he has to push past to get them. Orin is over 12 years old and still rules the pasture like true royalty.
Starting bid
Painting size: 7x5 in double frame
(he had so much fun, he wanted to do another!)
Meet Orin!
Sir Orin, King of the Herd, was one of the very first goats rescued at Wildwood. He came from a neglect case and we have been so lucky to care for him since 2014. Orin has a heart of gold -- unless treats are involved. Then he is first in line and absolutely does not care who he has to push past to get them. Orin is over 12 years old and still rules the pasture like true royalty.
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