Wildwood Farm Sanctuary and Preserve's Art Auction

Painting size: 7x5 in double frame

(he had so much fun, he wanted to do another!)

Meet Orin!

Sir Orin, King of the Herd, was one of the very first goats rescued at Wildwood. He came from a neglect case and we have been so lucky to care for him since 2014. Orin has a heart of gold -- unless treats are involved. Then he is first in line and absolutely does not care who he has to push past to get them. Orin is over 12 years old and still rules the pasture like true royalty.