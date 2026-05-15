Wilfandel Tea Affair "Witching in the Garden"

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About this event
Enjoy the full Witching in the Garden experience with access to all main event activities, entertainment, tea service, shopping experiences, and memorable moments throughout the afternoon.
Reserved premier seating for Wilfandel members and their guests.
Serve as the premier presenting sponsor of Witching in the Garden while making a transformational impact on the Wilfandel Scholarship Fund.
Be recognized as a featured partner supporting scholarships.
Support the magic and mission of the Wilfandel Scholarship Fund while receiving meaningful event recognition.
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