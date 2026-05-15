Wilfandel Club

Hosted by

Wilfandel Club

About this event

Wilfandel Tea Affair "Witching in the Garden"

3425 W Adams Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90018, USA

General Admission
$175

Enjoy the full Witching in the Garden experience with access to all main event activities, entertainment, tea service, shopping experiences, and memorable moments throughout the afternoon.

VIP Table for Members Only
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved premier seating for Wilfandel members and their guests.

Grand Coven Presenting Partner
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Serve as the premier presenting sponsor of Witching in the Garden while making a transformational impact on the Wilfandel Scholarship Fund.

  • Named scholarship opportunity
  • Exclusive stage moment with Kym Whitley
  • Premier table for 10 guests
  • Full-page program advertisement
  • Dedicated Instagram Spotlight Campaign (5 posts)
  • Logo placement on the event website with company bio paragraph
  • Premier recognition throughout the event
High Priestess Featured Partner — $10,000
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Be recognized as a featured partner supporting scholarships.

  • Premier table for 10 guests
  • Half-page program advertisement
  • Stage recognition by Kym Whitley
  • Featured social media recognition (3 Instagram posts)
  • Logo placement on the event website
Sorceress Supporting Partner — $5,000
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Support the magic and mission of the Wilfandel Scholarship Fund while receiving meaningful event recognition.

  • Table for 10 guests
  • Quarter-page program advertisement
  • Sponsor name read from the stage
  • Sponsor acknowledgment on Instagram (2 posts)
  • Logo placement on the event website
Add a donation for Wilfandel Club

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