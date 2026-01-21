Wilford Woodruff Papers Conference | November 13, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Lunch with Keynote Speaker: Karin Wulf. Lunch will be a sandwich served with a side salad and dessert. Plated dinner with program. Entree served with sides, salad, roll, and dessert.
Enjoy all presentations and artifact gallery. Lunch and dinner not included.
Lunch with Keynote Speaker: Karin Wulf. Lunch will be a sandwich served with a side salad and dessert.
Plated dinner with program. Entree served with sides, salad, roll, and dessert.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!