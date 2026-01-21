Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation & Church History Department

Hosted by

Wilford Woodruff Papers Foundation & Church History Department

About this event

Wilford Woodruff Papers Conference | November 13, 2026

Conference + Lunch and Dinner
$40

Lunch with Keynote Speaker: Karin Wulf. Lunch will be a sandwich served with a side salad and dessert. Plated dinner with program. Entree served with sides, salad, roll, and dessert.

Conference Only (no meals)
Free

Enjoy all presentations and artifact gallery. Lunch and dinner not included.

Conference + Lunch Only
$15

Lunch with Keynote Speaker: Karin Wulf. Lunch will be a sandwich served with a side salad and dessert.

Conference + Dinner Only
$25

Plated dinner with program. Entree served with sides, salad, roll, and dessert.

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