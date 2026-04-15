WILL 2026 School Board Summit Sponsorship Registration





The Sponsorship surcharge fee is optional - if you select "other" and "0" no fee will be applied to your purchase!





Complementary Registration - Two representatives from your organization may attend the Summit.





Brand Visibility - Your logo featured on event materials and in the program.





Recognition - Acknowledgment during the Summit's opening and closing remarks.





Includes all Bronze-level benefits, plus: a dedicated table space at the event providing more opportunity for two representatives to network directly with school board members and administrators