WILL 2026 School Board Summit Sponsorship Registration

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About this event
The Sponsorship surcharge fee is optional - if you select "other" and "0" no fee will be applied to your purchase!
Complementary Registration - Two representatives from your organization may attend the Summit.
Brand Visibility - Your logo featured on event materials and in the program.
Recognition - Acknowledgment during the Summit's opening and closing remarks.
Includes all Bronze-level benefits, plus: a dedicated table space at the event providing more opportunity for two representatives to network directly with school board members and administrators
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!