WILL Celebration Dinner 2025
The Italian Community Center 631 E Chicago St
Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA
General Admission
$175
Entry to the event including the open bar cocktail reception with passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres and the three course filet dinner (or vegan option). Wine poured with dinner and coffee service with dessert.
VIP Admission
$525
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including a meet and greet with Jonathan Turley. VIP ticket includes the open bar cocktail reception with passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres and the three course filet dinner (or vegan option). Wine poured with dinner and coffee service with dessert.
General Admission Table of Ten (10)
$1,600
Entry to the event for you and nine guests which includes the open bar cocktail reception with passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres and the three course filet dinner (or vegan option). Wine poured with dinner and coffee service with dessert.
VIP Admission Table of Ten
$5,000
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including a meet and greet with Jonathan Turley for you and nine (9) guests. VIP ticket includes the open bar cocktail reception with passed gourmet hors d'oeuvres and the three course filet dinner (or vegan option). Wine poured with dinner and coffee service with dessert.
