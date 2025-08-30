Celebrate Fall with Willamette Valley Pie & Cheesecake!

Offered by
Having trouble choosing one pie? These 5” pies are ¼ the size of their large pies and are combined into a variety pack of 4 per box .
1 Apple, 1 Cherry, 1 Marionberry & 1 Strawberry Rhubarb.
VEGAN, made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Palm Oil.
Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.
Thaw and Serve
9" pie Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked in an all-butter crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.
9 Simple Ingredients: Apples, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Oats, Water, Cane Sugar, Cinnamon, Sea Salt.
Contains: WHEAT, MILK
9"pie Rich, earthy real pumpkin filling with autumn spices layered atop our all-butter flakey crust.
11 Simple ingredients: Pumpkin, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Wheat Flour, Cage Free Eggs, Butter (Cream, Salt), Water, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice.
Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
9" pie Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.
8 Simple Ingredients: Cherries, Cane Sugar, Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Almonds, Water, Cinnamon, Sea Salt.
Contains: WHEAT, MILK, TREE NUTS (Almond).
9" pie. A beloved local Oregon favorite! Our Marionberry original pie recipe is made with simple, all natural ingredients and each bite is filled with the one-of-a-kind rich earthy flavor of the Marionberry baked in an all-butter crust.
7 Simple Ingredients: Blackberries (Marionberries), Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), Water, Sea Salt, Cinnamon.
Contains: Wheat, Milk.
Yummy Spiced pumpkin filling beneath a layer of buttery crumble and crunchy pecans. It's perfectly spoonable for the most delicious Fall flavor. This 26 ounce cobbler is pre-baked - just thaw and enjoy!
11 Simple Ingredients: Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Cage Free Eggs, Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Cream, Milk, Pecans, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice.
Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.
Thaw and Serve
