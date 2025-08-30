Friends Of Emerson School

Offered by

Friends Of Emerson School

About this shop

Sales closed

Celebrate Fall with Willamette Valley Pie & Cheesecake!

4pk Vegan Fruit Mini Pies item
4pk Vegan Fruit Mini Pies
$22

Having trouble choosing one pie? These 5” pies are ¼ the size of their large pies and are combined into a variety pack of 4 per box .

1 Apple, 1 Cherry, 1 Marionberry & 1 Strawberry Rhubarb.

VEGAN, made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified Palm Oil.

Salted Caramel Pretzel Whipped Cheesecake item
Salted Caramel Pretzel Whipped Cheesecake item
Salted Caramel Pretzel Whipped Cheesecake
$9

Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.

Thaw and Serve

Dutch Caramel Apple item
Dutch Caramel Apple item
Dutch Caramel Apple
$19

9" pie Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked in an all-butter crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.

9 Simple Ingredients: Apples, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Oats, Water, Cane Sugar, Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

Contains: WHEAT, MILK

Traditional Pumpkin item
Traditional Pumpkin item
Traditional Pumpkin
$19

9"pie Rich, earthy real pumpkin filling with autumn spices layered atop our all-butter flakey crust.

11 Simple ingredients: Pumpkin, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Wheat Flour, Cage Free Eggs, Butter (Cream, Salt), Water, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice.

Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.

Cherry Crunch item
Cherry Crunch item
Cherry Crunch
$19

9" pie Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.

8 Simple Ingredients: Cherries, Cane Sugar, Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Almonds, Water, Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

Contains: WHEAT, MILK, TREE NUTS (Almond).

Marionberry Lattice item
Marionberry Lattice
$19

9" pie. A beloved local Oregon favorite! Our Marionberry original pie recipe is made with simple, all natural ingredients and each bite is filled with the one-of-a-kind rich earthy flavor of the Marionberry baked in an all-butter crust.

7 Simple Ingredients: Blackberries (Marionberries), Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), Water, Sea Salt, Cinnamon.

Contains: Wheat, Milk.

Pumpkin Cobbler item
Pumpkin Cobbler item
Pumpkin Cobbler
$13

Yummy Spiced pumpkin filling beneath a layer of buttery crumble and crunchy pecans. It's perfectly spoonable for the most delicious Fall flavor. This 26 ounce cobbler is pre-baked - just thaw and enjoy!

11 Simple Ingredients: Pumpkin, Cane Sugar, Cage Free Eggs, Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream, Salt), Cream, Milk, Pecans, Brown Sugar (Cane Sugar, Molasses), Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Ginger, Allspice.

Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Marionberry Whipped Cheescake item
Marionberry Whipped Cheescake item
Marionberry Whipped Cheescake
$9

Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.  

Thaw and Serve

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!