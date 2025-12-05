Willard Family Association of America Membership and Donations

About the memberships
Valid until May 25, 2027
Enjoy Basic Benefits
Biannual Newsletter
Annual Reunion Attendance
Genealogy Access
Automatic access to Willard Family YouTube Channel and Facebook Group
Auto Renew
Valid until May 25, 2027
Enjoy Basic Benefits
Biannual Newsletter
Annual Reunion Attendance
Genealogy Access
Automatic access to Willard Family YouTube Channel and Facebook Group
Auto Renew
No expiration
Sustaining Member
Enjoy Basic Benefits
Quarterly newsletter
Annual Reunion Attendance Special Event Access
Genealogy Access
Valid until May 25, 2027
Special Recognition
Priority Access to Special Events and Annual Reunion
Enjoy Basic Benefits
Biannual newsletter
Unlimited Genealogy Access
Auto Renew
No expiration
Our goal is $50,000
Help us raise money to fund a permanent home for the Willard Family Archives.
Benefits:
All Maj. Simon Willard Benefits PLUS
Permanent Donor Plaque Listing OR Personalized Donor Brick
No expiration
Fund the Annual Award of 2 Scholarships to WFAA High School Seniors
Trade School and College Bound
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!