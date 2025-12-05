Willard Family Association Of America Inc

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Willard Family Association Of America Inc

About the memberships

Willard Family Association of America Membership and Donations

ANNUAL Individual Membership $25
$25

Valid until May 25, 2027

Enjoy Basic Benefits

Biannual Newsletter

Annual Reunion Attendance

Genealogy Access

Automatic access to Willard Family YouTube Channel and Facebook Group

Auto Renew



ANNUAL Family Membership
$50

Valid until May 25, 2027

Enjoy Basic Benefits

Biannual Newsletter

Annual Reunion Attendance

Genealogy Access

Automatic access to Willard Family YouTube Channel and Facebook Group

Auto Renew

Lifetime
$1,000

No expiration

Sustaining Member

Enjoy Basic Benefits

Quarterly newsletter

Annual Reunion Attendance Special Event Access

Genealogy Access


Maj. Simon Willard Honor Guard
$1,634

Valid until May 25, 2027

Special Recognition

Priority Access to Special Events and Annual Reunion

Enjoy Basic Benefits

Biannual newsletter

Unlimited Genealogy Access

Auto Renew


Sustaining
$2,500

No expiration

Our goal is $50,000

Help us raise money to fund a permanent home for the Willard Family Archives.

Benefits:

All Maj. Simon Willard Benefits PLUS

Permanent Donor Plaque Listing OR Personalized Donor Brick


Willard Family Scholarship Fund
$5,000

No expiration

Fund the Annual Award of 2 Scholarships to WFAA High School Seniors

Trade School and College Bound

Add a donation for Willard Family Association Of America Inc

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