Willard Family Reunion 2026

About this event
Your ticket includes access to all Friday reunion activities, including:
Coffee & Pastries, Private Tour of the Francis Willard House Museum, Lunch at the Halim Time & Glass Museum, Private Tour of the Halim Time & Glass Museum, and the Family Storytelling Session
Please note that lodging, transportation, the Chicago Architecture Boat Tour, and the Chicago Cubs game are not included in the reunion registration fee.
This registration option is for attendees who are not currently members of the Willard Family Association. In addition to everything included in the Member Registration ticket (see above), your registration fee also includes a Willard Family Association membership.
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