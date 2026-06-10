A purple "WILLARD FAMILY REUNION" arches over a family crest with a wolf on top, a shield with three cups and a starry pattern, and a banner with Latin text, all set against a white background.
Willard Family Association Of America Inc

Hosted by

Willard Family Association Of America Inc

About this event

Willard Family Reunion 2026

Chicago

IL, USA

Current Member
$95

Your ticket includes access to all Friday reunion activities, including:


Coffee & Pastries, Private Tour of the Francis Willard House Museum, Lunch at the Halim Time & Glass Museum, Private Tour of the Halim Time & Glass Museum, and the Family Storytelling Session


Please note that lodging, transportation, the Chicago Architecture Boat Tour, and the Chicago Cubs game are not included in the reunion registration fee.

Joining Member
$110

This registration option is for attendees who are not currently members of the Willard Family Association. In addition to everything included in the Member Registration ticket (see above), your registration fee also includes a Willard Family Association membership.

Add a donation for Willard Family Association Of America Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!