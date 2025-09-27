Sales closed

Willard HS NJROTC Booster Club's 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

515 E Jackson St, Willard, MO 65781, USA

Sincerely Yours Photography - 30 Minute Session item
Sincerely Yours Photography - 30 Minute Session
$50

Starting bid

Capture the moments you want to treasure for a lifetime. Gift certificate for a 30 minute session.

Expires: December 31, 2026

Value: $100


B & H Trash Service - Residential item
B & H Trash Service - Residential
$54

Starting bid

You will be provided a 96-gallon trash cart and weekly service for 6-months. Service area includes Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove, and surrounding areas. After 6-month period, trash service can be continued for $18 per month or current rate for the area.

Must redeem by: 12/31/2025

Value: $108

$100 Gift Certificate to Darla’s Diner item
$100 Gift Certificate to Darla’s Diner
$50

Starting bid

This is a $100 gift certificate to an amazing hometown diner located off of Jackson St in Willard MO.

Donated by Darla

$50 Massage Gift Certificate item
$50 Massage Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a massage

Value $50

Hours Tuesday- Friday 10:45-3:00


Harley Davidson Basket item
Harley Davidson Basket
$50

Starting bid

The Harley Basket contains a cigar box, deck of cards, Anniversary glass, a large travel bag, and anniversary Christmas ornament. Total value: $100

$15 Grants Rustic Crafts Gift Card item
$15 Grants Rustic Crafts Gift Card
$7

Starting bid

Get a one of a kind air freshener in your favorite scent with this gift certificate for Grants Rustic Crafts.

Value $15

Silver Dollar City item
Silver Dollar City
$95

Starting bid

This voucher is valid for 2 one day admissions to the famous Silver Dollar City located in Branson, MO.

Value: $190

Super Start Jumper Cables item
Super Start Jumper Cables
$30

Starting bid

Stay ready for any battery emergency with this brand new set of Super Start Booster Cables! These heavy-duty 2-gauge, 20-foot cables deliver powerful performance for dependable jump starts every time. Featuring high-tension clamps, flexible insulation for extreme temperatures, and corrosion-resistant vinyl grips, they’re built to last and easy to use.

Perfect for cars, trucks, SUVs, and more — a must-have for every vehicle!

Value $60

Two FREE Large One Topping Pizzas item
Two FREE Large One Topping Pizzas
$16

Starting bid

This item is valid for two free one topping large pizzas, at Pizza Hut. You can use them together for a family dinner or separate for a quick lunch.

Value: $32.38

Donated by: Pizza Hut

Craft Axe Throwing (4 pack) item
Craft Axe Throwing (4 pack)
$38

Starting bid

(4) Gift vouchers for a free 45 minute axe throwing session.

Valid: 10/30/2025 - 10/01/2026

Value: $76

WOW - Two Adult Tickets item
WOW - Two Adult Tickets
$25

Starting bid

(2) One-day Adult tickets to Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, MO

Black Rifle Coffee Basket item
Black Rifle Coffee Basket
$38

Starting bid

Black Rifle Coffee Basket contains 12 Pumpkin Spice pods, 12 Maple, and 12 Just Black pods. A large Pledge of Allegiance coffee mug, and a Black Rifle Morale Patch.

Total Value: $75

$50 Casey's Gift Card #2 item
$50 Casey's Gift Card #2
$25

Starting bid

Fill up your tank or grab your favorite snacks and coffee at Casey's.

Value $50

6 month Individual or Family Membership #1 item
6 month Individual or Family Membership #1
$60

Starting bid

Stay active and have fun with a 6 month Individual or Family Membership to the Willard Rec Center! Enjoy access to fitness equipment, group classes and more.

Individual Membership Value: $120

Family Membership Value: $180

Hand Painted Glass Art item
Hand Painted Glass Art
$25

Starting bid

This American pride hand painted glass art features a red, white, and blue bow with stars and stripes, this piece also honors our heroes. Framed and ready for display. It's a cheerful and patriotic addition to any home

Pill Box Gift Basket item
Pill Box Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Relax and refresh gift basket from the Pill Box. Indulge your senses with this cozy collection featuring a chic leopard print purse, soft textured throw with poms details, two stylish refillable soap dispensers, and a variety of Rainy Morning Candles was melts.

Value $200

Hand Crafted Cedar Box item
Hand Crafted Cedar Box
$50

Starting bid

Built from solid aromatic cedar this one of a kind piece highlights the natural beauty and scent of the wood. A timeless, functional piece lovely crafted and donated by Michael Mitchell

Box dimensions: 12"x7.5"x5.5"


FIVE $10 Five Guys gift cards! item
FIVE $10 Five Guys gift cards!
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal with not just one, but FIVE $10 Five Guys Gift Card! Now the whole family can eat! Famous for their juicy burgers, crispy fries, and endless topping- its the perfect way to satisfy your cravings!

5 Skateland passes item
5 Skateland passes
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day of skating with 5 free passes to Springfield Skateland. Each pass is valid for one free admission to any public skating session. Perfect for families, birthday parties, or a night out with friends!

$25 McAlister's Deli Gift Card #1 item
$25 McAlister's Deli Gift Card #1
$13

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal with a $25 McAlister's Deli VIP Card! Treat yourself to fresh sandwiches, signature spuds, famous sweet tea, and more- perfect way to dine in style

Camping Basket #1 item
Camping Basket #1
$75

Starting bid

Inside this basket you will find a Lichcamp LED lantern, Coleman color changing citronella candle, band-aids, Bug off spray x2, portable LED tent light. homemade anti mosquito salve, and antibiotic cream everything you need for a cozy, bug-free night under the stars.

Value $150

Two Free Haircuts (10 total) #2 item
Two Free Haircuts (10 total) #2
$60

Starting bid

This gift card is valid for two free hair cuts, you would get a total of 5 gift cards which will give 10 free hair cuts.

Donated by Willard Barbershop

Value$130

Three FREE Large One Topping Pizzas item
Three FREE Large One Topping Pizzas
$24

Starting bid

This item is valid for three free one topping large pizzas, at Pizza Hut. You can use them together for a family dinner or separate for a quick lunch.

Value $48.57

Donated by Pizza Hut

Spa Basket #1 item
Spa Basket #1
$100

Starting bid

This soothing collection invites pure relaxation. Inside you will find soothing herbal soaks, willow bark bath salts, restorative creams and rubs, eye masks and lavender and sage candles. Everything needed to melt away stress and create your own peaceful spa escape at home.

Value $250.00

$25 McAlister's Deli Gift Card #2 item
$25 McAlister's Deli Gift Card #2
$13

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal with a $25 McAlister's Deli VIP Card! Treat yourself to fresh sandwiches, signature spuds, famous sweet tea, and more- perfect way to dine in style

Simmons Spotting Scope item
Simmons Spotting Scope
$30

Starting bid

Simmons Spotting Scope is perfect for hunters, bird watchers, and outdoor enthusiasts who love getting a closer look at nature's beauty. Don't miss your chance to take home high-quality optics for your next outing!

6 month Individual or Family Membership #2 item
6 month Individual or Family Membership #2
$60

Starting bid

Stay active and have fun with a 6 month Individual or Family Membership to the Willard Rec Center! Enjoy access to fitness equipment, group classes and more.

Individual Membership Value: $120

Family Membership Value: $180

Patriotic Wreath item
Patriotic Wreath
$30

Starting bid

Show your American pride with this stunning handmade wreath featuring bold red, white and blue ribbons. Perfect for celebrating patriotic holidays or for adding a touch of Americana to your home year-round.

Value $60

$25 Walmart Gift Card #1 item
$25 Walmart Gift Card #1
$13

Starting bid

This gift card to Walmart can help with groceries or buy you something nice for yourself.

Value $25.00

$20 Washboard Laundry & Café Gift Card item
$20 Washboard Laundry & Café Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious coffee and fresh donuts at Washboard Laundry and Cafe. Perfect for your favorite drinks or treat.

Value $20

KC Chiefs Tumbler item
KC Chiefs Tumbler
$10

Starting bid

Show your Chiefs pride with this bold 20oz tumbler. Perfect for game day sips or everyday cheers.

Value $20.00

Camping Basket #2 item
Camping Basket #2
$75

Starting bid

Inside this basket you will find a Lichcamp LED lantern, Coleman color changing citronella candle, band-aids, Bug off spray x2, portable LED tent light. homemade anti mosquito salve, and antibiotic cream everything you need for a cozy, bug-free night under the stars.

Value $150

Key Chain item
Key Chain
$5

Starting bid

This homemade puzzle piece key chain is made with love by Enchanted Design

Value $10

Lanyard item
Lanyard
$5

Starting bid

This beautiful beaded lanyard is great for your any use.

Donated by Enchanted Design

Value $10

Necklace and ear rings item
Necklace and ear rings
$6

Starting bid

Teal ear ring and necklace set

Value $12

Hat item
Hat
$10

Starting bid

Patriotic hat hand crafted from Enchanted Design

Value $25

Sincerely Yours Photography - 1 Hour Session item
Sincerely Yours Photography - 1 Hour Session
$80

Starting bid

Capture the moments you want to treasure for a lifetime. Gift certificate good for a 1 hour session.

Expires: December 31, 2026

Value: $160

Tote Bag item
Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Patriotic tote bag brings the American Pride to your daily use, hand crafted by Enchanted Design

Value $25

$50 Casey's Gift Card #1 item
$50 Casey's Gift Card #1
$25

Starting bid

Fill up your tank or grab your favorite snacks and coffee at Casey's.

Value $50

Spa Basket #2 item
Spa Basket #2
$100

Starting bid

This soothing collection invites pure relaxation. Inside you will find soothing herbal soaks, willow bark bath salts, restorative creams and rubs, eye masks and lavender and sage candles. Everything needed to melt away stress and create your own peaceful spa escape at home.

Value $250.00

Ring Battery Doorbell Camera item
Ring Battery Doorbell Camera
$20

Starting bid

Keep an eye on what matters most with this Ring Camera. Control in the app, Alerts you want and pair with a plan.

Shoe Shining gift basket item
Shoe Shining gift basket
$37

Starting bid

All the kiwi shoe shinning products you will need to make your shoes shine to perfection.

Value $75

Vessel Impacta Impact & Out Screwdriver Set item
Vessel Impacta Impact & Out Screwdriver Set
$30

Starting bid

This premium Vessel Impact & Out screwdriver set is designed to remove stubborn or stripped screws with ease. Featuring JIS-drive bits and precision engineering, it's the perfect tool for mechanics, technicians, and DIY enthusiasts alike.

Value $60

TRUE Fixed Blade Knife item
TRUE Fixed Blade Knife
$25

Starting bid

A rugged and reliable full-tang drop-point knife from TRUE. Featuring a durable handle and sturdy sheath, this knife is built for outdoor adventures, camping and everyday utility. A perfect addition for any outdoors man or gear enthusiast.

Donated by Willard True Value

Value $50

$25 Walmart Gift Card #2 item
$25 Walmart Gift Card #2
$13

Starting bid

This gift card to Walmart can help with groceries or buy you something nice for yourself.

Value $25.00

Washboard Laudry item
Washboard Laudry
$10

Starting bid

Cozy up to clean. Get a free washing of any size comforter.

Value $20

Washboard Laundry Bag item
Washboard Laundry Bag
$30

Starting bid

Simply fill this orange bag with your laundry, and they'll wash, dry and neatly fold everything for you. Perfect for busy families, collage students, or anyone who could use a break from laundry day.

Value $60

Two Free Haircuts (10 total) #1 item
Two Free Haircuts (10 total) #1
$60

Starting bid

This gift card is valid for two free hair cuts, you would get a total of 5 gift cards which will give 10 free hair cuts.

Donated by Willard Barbershop

Value$130

$20 Apple Market Gift Card item
$20 Apple Market Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

This gift card can help with groceries for the family or be enough to get a quick meal on Tuesdays, for their winner winner chicken dinner.

Donated by Willard's Apple Market

Value $20

(5) Domino's $10 Gift Certificates item
(5) Domino's $10 Gift Certificates
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy delicious Domino's pizza, pasta, and more with these five $10 gift certificates. Valid for carryout or delivery orders within participating areas.

Value $50

Macramé Basket item
Macramé Basket
$13

Starting bid

Macramé Basket. Flowers/vase not included.

Value: $25

KC Chiefs Basket item
KC Chiefs Basket
$50

Starting bid

KC Chiefs Basket: authentic 60th Anniversary jersey, size XL, Mahomes Ralley Towel, and cap.

Value: $100

