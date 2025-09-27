Willard HS NJROTC Booster Club's 2025 Silent Auction

515 E Jackson St, Willard, MO 65781, USA
Capture the moments you want to treasure for a lifetime. Gift certificate for a 30 minute session.
Expires: December 31, 2026
Value: $100
You will be provided a 96-gallon trash cart and weekly service for 6-months. Service area includes Willard, Ash Grove, Walnut Grove, and surrounding areas. After 6-month period, trash service can be continued for $18 per month or current rate for the area.
Must redeem by: 12/31/2025
Value: $108
This is a $100 gift certificate to an amazing hometown diner located off of Jackson St in Willard MO.
Donated by Darla
Treat yourself to a massage
Value $50
Hours Tuesday- Friday 10:45-3:00
The Harley Basket contains a cigar box, deck of cards, Anniversary glass, a large travel bag, and anniversary Christmas ornament. Total value: $100
Get a one of a kind air freshener in your favorite scent with this gift certificate for Grants Rustic Crafts.
Value $15
This voucher is valid for 2 one day admissions to the famous Silver Dollar City located in Branson, MO.
Value: $190
Stay ready for any battery emergency with this brand new set of Super Start Booster Cables! These heavy-duty 2-gauge, 20-foot cables deliver powerful performance for dependable jump starts every time. Featuring high-tension clamps, flexible insulation for extreme temperatures, and corrosion-resistant vinyl grips, they’re built to last and easy to use.
Perfect for cars, trucks, SUVs, and more — a must-have for every vehicle!
Value $60
This item is valid for two free one topping large pizzas, at Pizza Hut. You can use them together for a family dinner or separate for a quick lunch.
Value: $32.38
Donated by: Pizza Hut
(4) Gift vouchers for a free 45 minute axe throwing session.
Valid: 10/30/2025 - 10/01/2026
Value: $76
(2) One-day Adult tickets to Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, MO
Black Rifle Coffee Basket contains 12 Pumpkin Spice pods, 12 Maple, and 12 Just Black pods. A large Pledge of Allegiance coffee mug, and a Black Rifle Morale Patch.
Total Value: $75
Fill up your tank or grab your favorite snacks and coffee at Casey's.
Value $50
Stay active and have fun with a 6 month Individual or Family Membership to the Willard Rec Center! Enjoy access to fitness equipment, group classes and more.
Individual Membership Value: $120
Family Membership Value: $180
This American pride hand painted glass art features a red, white, and blue bow with stars and stripes, this piece also honors our heroes. Framed and ready for display. It's a cheerful and patriotic addition to any home
Relax and refresh gift basket from the Pill Box. Indulge your senses with this cozy collection featuring a chic leopard print purse, soft textured throw with poms details, two stylish refillable soap dispensers, and a variety of Rainy Morning Candles was melts.
Value $200
Built from solid aromatic cedar this one of a kind piece highlights the natural beauty and scent of the wood. A timeless, functional piece lovely crafted and donated by Michael Mitchell
Box dimensions: 12"x7.5"x5.5"
Treat yourself to a delicious meal with not just one, but FIVE $10 Five Guys Gift Card! Now the whole family can eat! Famous for their juicy burgers, crispy fries, and endless topping- its the perfect way to satisfy your cravings!
Enjoy a fun day of skating with 5 free passes to Springfield Skateland. Each pass is valid for one free admission to any public skating session. Perfect for families, birthday parties, or a night out with friends!
Enjoy a delicious meal with a $25 McAlister's Deli VIP Card! Treat yourself to fresh sandwiches, signature spuds, famous sweet tea, and more- perfect way to dine in style
Inside this basket you will find a Lichcamp LED lantern, Coleman color changing citronella candle, band-aids, Bug off spray x2, portable LED tent light. homemade anti mosquito salve, and antibiotic cream everything you need for a cozy, bug-free night under the stars.
Value $150
This gift card is valid for two free hair cuts, you would get a total of 5 gift cards which will give 10 free hair cuts.
Donated by Willard Barbershop
Value$130
This item is valid for three free one topping large pizzas, at Pizza Hut. You can use them together for a family dinner or separate for a quick lunch.
Value $48.57
Donated by Pizza Hut
This soothing collection invites pure relaxation. Inside you will find soothing herbal soaks, willow bark bath salts, restorative creams and rubs, eye masks and lavender and sage candles. Everything needed to melt away stress and create your own peaceful spa escape at home.
Value $250.00
Simmons Spotting Scope is perfect for hunters, bird watchers, and outdoor enthusiasts who love getting a closer look at nature's beauty. Don't miss your chance to take home high-quality optics for your next outing!
Show your American pride with this stunning handmade wreath featuring bold red, white and blue ribbons. Perfect for celebrating patriotic holidays or for adding a touch of Americana to your home year-round.
Value $60
This gift card to Walmart can help with groceries or buy you something nice for yourself.
Value $25.00
Treat yourself to a delicious coffee and fresh donuts at Washboard Laundry and Cafe. Perfect for your favorite drinks or treat.
Value $20
Show your Chiefs pride with this bold 20oz tumbler. Perfect for game day sips or everyday cheers.
Value $20.00
This homemade puzzle piece key chain is made with love by Enchanted Design
Value $10
This beautiful beaded lanyard is great for your any use.
Donated by Enchanted Design
Value $10
Teal ear ring and necklace set
Value $12
Patriotic hat hand crafted from Enchanted Design
Value $25
Capture the moments you want to treasure for a lifetime. Gift certificate good for a 1 hour session.
Expires: December 31, 2026
Value: $160
Patriotic tote bag brings the American Pride to your daily use, hand crafted by Enchanted Design
Value $25
Keep an eye on what matters most with this Ring Camera. Control in the app, Alerts you want and pair with a plan.
All the kiwi shoe shinning products you will need to make your shoes shine to perfection.
Value $75
This premium Vessel Impact & Out screwdriver set is designed to remove stubborn or stripped screws with ease. Featuring JIS-drive bits and precision engineering, it's the perfect tool for mechanics, technicians, and DIY enthusiasts alike.
Value $60
A rugged and reliable full-tang drop-point knife from TRUE. Featuring a durable handle and sturdy sheath, this knife is built for outdoor adventures, camping and everyday utility. A perfect addition for any outdoors man or gear enthusiast.
Donated by Willard True Value
Value $50
Cozy up to clean. Get a free washing of any size comforter.
Value $20
Simply fill this orange bag with your laundry, and they'll wash, dry and neatly fold everything for you. Perfect for busy families, collage students, or anyone who could use a break from laundry day.
Value $60
This gift card can help with groceries for the family or be enough to get a quick meal on Tuesdays, for their winner winner chicken dinner.
Donated by Willard's Apple Market
Value $20
Enjoy delicious Domino's pizza, pasta, and more with these five $10 gift certificates. Valid for carryout or delivery orders within participating areas.
Value $50
Macramé Basket. Flowers/vase not included.
Value: $25
KC Chiefs Basket: authentic 60th Anniversary jersey, size XL, Mahomes Ralley Towel, and cap.
Value: $100
