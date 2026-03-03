Willful Warriors - Breath

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About this event
Choose Your Experience
Option 1: Transformational Breath Experience
Medicine Man Trail – Billings, Montana (address provided upon booking)
April 11, 2026
A guided breathwork journey designed to support emotional release, nervous system regulation, and embodied awareness.
Schedule
Sunday, April 12th
Continue your experience with an overnight integration experience in a peaceful natural setting.
Includes
Food and travel not included
Monday, April 13th
Facilitated by Jessica Hupka
Megaliths Coherence Activation Near Boulder HS (Midday)
A land-based group experience featuring:
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