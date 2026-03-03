Vibe Foundation

Hosted by

Vibe Foundation

About this event

Willful Warriors - Breath

12771 Medicine Man Trail

Molt, MT 59057, USA

Breath Event & Medicine Wheel on Medicine Man Trail
$111

Choose Your Experience 

Option 1: Transformational Breath Experience 

Medicine Man Trail – Billings, Montana (address provided upon booking)
April 11, 2026 


A guided breathwork journey designed to support emotional release, nervous system regulation, and embodied awareness. 


Schedule


  • 5:30 PM – Arrival & Preparation 
  • 6:00 PM – Doors Close / Breathwork Begins 
  • 8:00 PM – Integration & Closing Circle



Boulder Hot Springs Overnight & Megalith Activation
$333

Option 2: Boulde Springs Overnight Experience 

Boulder Hot Springs – Boulder, Montana
April 12–13, 2026 


Sunday, April 12th

Continue your experience with an overnight integration experience in a peaceful natural setting.


Includes

  • One-night stay at Boulder Hot Springs 
  • Full access to hot springs facilities 


Food and travel not included


Monday, April 13th
Facilitated by Jessica Hupka

Megaliths Coherence Activation Near Boulder HS (Midday)
A land-based group experience featuring:

  • Coherence activation practices 
  • Drumming circle 
  • Vocal toning and resonance 
  • Nature connection

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!