William Henry Harrison Chapter Inc NSDAR Online Store

Unrestricted donations are necessary and greatly appreciated in order for our chapter to function. Your donation will be used to fund the budgeted items for chapter operations which include but are not limited to Commemorative Events, Community Classroom, DAR Scholarship, Good Citizen Scholarship, Historic Preservation, JROTC Medals, Operating Expenses, Patriot Box Postage, Program Speakers, Regent Expenses and Postal Expenses. Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate. NOTE: A charity receipt will be provided after checkout, cash donations over $250 require written documentation for tax deductions.