William Henry Harrison Chapter Inc NSDAR Online Store

Regular membership is $82.50 which is made up of the year's dues for National ($52), PGP ($2.50), State ($8), and Chapter ($20).
This fee is for members who received their National Number in Jan, Feb, March, April, May, or June of the year you are physically paying your dues for the following renewal year. You paid the $20 Chapter dues with your membership application and dues. This is a ONE-TIME chapter dues credit. Use only if instructed to by our treasurer.
As a life member, you have already paid a lump sum for your national dues and PGP (President General's Project fee) and National Society allows for a chapter credit to pay your state dues. You are required to pay only chapter dues.
As an associate member of the WHH Chapter, you are required to pay only chapter dues. You are responsible for paying National and State dues under the chapter you belong to as a full-time member.
You should choose this item only if our registrar, regent or treasurer has instructed you to do so. It includes the application fee ($75) National dues ($52), President General's Project fee ($2.50), State dues ($8), and Chapter dues ($20).
Use this tab only if instructed by our chapter registrar, regent, or treasurer. Use only when your DAR membership has lapsed and you want to reinstate your membership.
Unrestricted donations are necessary and greatly appreciated in order for our chapter to function. Your donation will be used to fund the budgeted items for chapter operations which include but are not limited to Commemorative Events, Community Classroom, DAR Scholarship, Good Citizen Scholarship, Historic Preservation, JROTC Medals, Operating Expenses, Patriot Box Postage, Program Speakers, Regent Expenses and Postal Expenses. Each item is $10, add the number of increments you wish to donate. NOTE: A charity receipt will be provided after checkout, cash donations over $250 require written documentation for tax deductions.
Each item is $10, and you can select 10 for $100 donation. The DAR approved schools are Kate Duncan Smith, Berry College, Crossnor, Hillside & Hindman Settlement. The chapter will select one of these schools to receive the donation.
Each item is $10, and you can select up to 10 for $100 donation. This fund is used when our fellow sisters need assistance paying their National, State, PGP, and Chapter dues.
Each year our chapter is requested to donate $210 to NSDAR and INDAR to earn credits on our Chapter Master Report. The total is made up of the following. INDAR = $25 State Regent Project, $40 American Spirit DAR Magazine, $25 State Patriot Project, and $20 State Memorial Service. NSDAR = $25 to each Educational, Historic, Membership & Patriot Programs. Please consider adding an additional $8 to help our chapter make this commitment and maintain our Blue-Ribbon Status on the CMR.
Our yearbooks are filled with valuable information for members, including opening ritual, contact information, calendar of events, Bylaws & Standing Rules, etc. Yearbooks are available in emailed digital format, however if you would like one printed, please add this line item to your cart. You will be able to pick it up at the next meeting.
Each year our chapter participates in a number of commemorative events as well as sponsoring wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The wreaths are $17 each with a $5 credit going forward to purchase and additional wreaths. Please consider donating. Please add as many as you wish to sponsor.
