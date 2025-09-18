William Lenoir Middle School PTA's Silent Auction

Hosted by
1366 Wildcat Trail, Lenoir, NC 28645, USA
Starting bid
Good for 1 week at YMCA Camp Harrison! Nestled in the hills of Boomer, NC your child will enjoy a week of an amazing outdoor camp! Value of $1475
Starting bid
10 visits to Starsteps Gymnastics Open gym. Value $100 plus a cinch bag and key chain!
Starting bid
Signed Carolina Hurricanes picture of Goalie Frederik Anderson #31
Starting bid
A gift box from the Charlotte Knights baseball team! Includes a hat, coasters and tumbler! Value $70
Starting bid
Relax and enjoy a session in the Himalayan Salt Cave with 4 of your friends! $75 value
Starting bid
One month of dance lessons (tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop or combo) PLUS a sweatshirt and pair of dance shoes!
Value $125
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 plus a CRCC Hat! Value $300 Golf rounds expire 12/31/2025
Starting bid
Admission for 2 to Riley's Aquarium in the Smokies! $86 value
Starting bid
Good for 4 general admission passes to the Nascar Hall of Fame! $108 Value
Starting bid
Good for 2 day passes to the Whitewater Center! $158 value
Starting bid
Donated by the Law offices of Joseph C. Delk- help with your speeding ticket. Value $150
Caldwell County ONLY
Starting bid
Take control of Fercotts and make it your own! Good for a 2 hour rental of the whole shop! Bring decor and friends and have a party! Some dates are restricted due to previous arranges events. Does not include alcohol or food. Expires October 2026 $250 Value
Starting bid
2 tickets for day admission to Wet N Wild Emerald Point in Greensboro! Value: $130
Starting bid
$50 to Marys Nails on Mulberry Street!
Starting bid
Countdown pass good for 10 visits to Quest for Life. Value $80
Starting bid
5 VIP Passes for admission to Sky Zone Hickory! $135 value
Starting bid
Good for 2 admission to any MainStage Production $36 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a shampoo & style and a can of hairspray to take with you! Donated by Lauren Sawyer of Southern Roots Salon Value $60
Starting bid
Pre Paid Parking Pass for NC Arboretum in Asheville $20 value
Starting bid
2 complimentary Guest passes $30 value
Starting bid
4 Vouchers for admission to the Riverbanks Zoo! $112 value
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Necklace- gold with green gemstone. Comes with bag and box- would make a great gift! $75 value
Starting bid
2 vouchers for the Blue Ridge Course. Enjoy the day exploring all that High Gravity Adventures has to offer! $120 value
Starting bid
Pre Paid Parking Pass for NC Arboretum in Asheville $20 value
Starting bid
4 one day admission tickets to Tweetsie Railroad. Exclusions apply. $260 value
Starting bid
Good for 2 weekend rounds of golf at the Lenoir Golf Club. Value $70
Starting bid
Donated by the law offices of Joseph C Delk III- Simple will for one person including a medical power of attorney- value $200
Starting bid
4 Ticket vouchers to attend a Hickory Crawdads Baseball game! $52 value
Starting bid
1 month unlimited tanning at Scorchers Tanning. Expires 4-26-26 Value $75
Starting bid
Free Month of Private Lessons- Thirty Minute Lesson weekly for 4 weeks - Dance, Voice or Musical
Instrument (you must have the instrument other than piano) $80 value
Starting bid
Guest pass for 4 to explore Grandfather Mountain. $112 Value
Starting bid
Donated by the law offices of Joseph C Delk III- Simple will for one person including medical power of attorney- value $200
Starting bid
4 Vouchers for Sea Life aquarium at Concord Mills Mall. $92 value expire at end of year
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to 1841 in Downtown Lenoir
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Science Center in Hickory! Value $68
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Liquid Roots Brewery.
Starting bid
$40 Gift card to Mi Molcajete in Lenoir.
Starting bid
4 Movie tickets good to use at Golden Ticket Cinemas. $39 value
Starting bid
Good for 1 Rainbow sprinkle cake Value of 28.99. Good until December 31, 2025
Starting bid
1 lash lift and tint. Donated by BLU Aesthetics- Value $100
Starting bid
One year membership to Daniel Stowe Conservancy $120 value
Starting bid
Cards good for 2 free entrees and a free chips and queso. $25 value
