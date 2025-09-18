William Lenoir Middle School PTA

William Lenoir Middle School PTA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1366 Wildcat Trail, Lenoir, NC 28645, USA

Camp Harrison Summer Camp Week item
Camp Harrison Summer Camp Week
$250

Starting bid

Good for 1 week at YMCA Camp Harrison! Nestled in the hills of Boomer, NC your child will enjoy a week of an amazing outdoor camp! Value of $1475

Starsteps Open Gym Pass item
Starsteps Open Gym Pass
$10

Starting bid

10 visits to Starsteps Gymnastics Open gym. Value $100 plus a cinch bag and key chain!

Carolina Hurricanes Picture item
Carolina Hurricanes Picture
$5

Starting bid

Signed Carolina Hurricanes picture of Goalie Frederik Anderson #31

Charlotte Knights Baseball Gift box item
Charlotte Knights Baseball Gift box
$10

Starting bid

A gift box from the Charlotte Knights baseball team! Includes a hat, coasters and tumbler! Value $70

Wolf Moon Salt Cave item
Wolf Moon Salt Cave
$25

Starting bid

Relax and enjoy a session in the Himalayan Salt Cave with 4 of your friends! $75 value

Rhythm on Main item
Rhythm on Main
$20

Starting bid

One month of dance lessons (tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop or combo) PLUS a sweatshirt and pair of dance shoes!

Value $125

Cedar Rock Golf and Hat! item
Cedar Rock Golf and Hat!
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 plus a CRCC Hat! Value $300 Golf rounds expire 12/31/2025

Ripleys Aquarium in the Smokies item
Ripleys Aquarium in the Smokies
$20

Starting bid

Admission for 2 to Riley's Aquarium in the Smokies! $86 value

Nascar Hall of Fame item
Nascar Hall of Fame
$20

Starting bid

Good for 4 general admission passes to the Nascar Hall of Fame! $108 Value

National Whitewater Center Day Pass item
National Whitewater Center Day Pass
$20

Starting bid

Good for 2 day passes to the Whitewater Center! $158 value

Traffic Ticket item
Traffic Ticket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the Law offices of Joseph C. Delk- help with your speeding ticket. Value $150

Caldwell County ONLY

Fercotts Private Shop rental item
Fercotts Private Shop rental
$25

Starting bid

Take control of Fercotts and make it your own! Good for a 2 hour rental of the whole shop! Bring decor and friends and have a party! Some dates are restricted due to previous arranges events. Does not include alcohol or food. Expires October 2026 $250 Value

Wet N Wild Emerald Point item
Wet N Wild Emerald Point
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets for day admission to Wet N Wild Emerald Point in Greensboro! Value: $130

Mary's nails Gift Card item
Mary's nails Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 to Marys Nails on Mulberry Street!

Quest for Life Countdown Pass item
Quest for Life Countdown Pass
$10

Starting bid

Countdown pass good for 10 visits to Quest for Life. Value $80

Sky Zone VIP Passes item
Sky Zone VIP Passes
$20

Starting bid

5 VIP Passes for admission to Sky Zone Hickory! $135 value

Hickory Community Theatre item
Hickory Community Theatre
$5

Starting bid

Good for 2 admission to any MainStage Production $36 value

Shampoo & Style by Lauren item
Shampoo & Style by Lauren
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a shampoo & style and a can of hairspray to take with you! Donated by Lauren Sawyer of Southern Roots Salon Value $60

NC Arboretum Parking Pass #1 item
NC Arboretum Parking Pass #1
$5

Starting bid

Pre Paid Parking Pass for NC Arboretum in Asheville $20 value

WNC Nature Center item
WNC Nature Center
$5

Starting bid

2 complimentary Guest passes $30 value

Riverbanks Zoo item
Riverbanks Zoo
$10

Starting bid

4 Vouchers for admission to the Riverbanks Zoo! $112 value

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Necklace- gold with green gemstone. Comes with bag and box- would make a great gift! $75 value

High Gravity Adventures item
High Gravity Adventures
$20

Starting bid

2 vouchers for the Blue Ridge Course. Enjoy the day exploring all that High Gravity Adventures has to offer! $120 value

NC Arboretum Parking Pass #2 item
NC Arboretum Parking Pass #2
$5

Starting bid

Pre Paid Parking Pass for NC Arboretum in Asheville $20 value

Tweetsie Railroad item
Tweetsie Railroad
$25

Starting bid

4 one day admission tickets to Tweetsie Railroad. Exclusions apply. $260 value

Lenoir Golf Club item
Lenoir Golf Club
$10

Starting bid

Good for 2 weekend rounds of golf at the Lenoir Golf Club. Value $70

Simple Will for One item
Simple Will for One
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the law offices of Joseph C Delk III- Simple will for one person including a medical power of attorney- value $200

Hickory Crawdads Tickets item
Hickory Crawdads Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 Ticket vouchers to attend a Hickory Crawdads Baseball game! $52 value

Scorchers Tanning item
Scorchers Tanning
$10

Starting bid

1 month unlimited tanning at Scorchers Tanning. Expires 4-26-26 Value $75

Harper School Private Lessons item
Harper School Private Lessons
$20

Starting bid

Free Month of Private Lessons- Thirty Minute Lesson weekly for 4 weeks - Dance, Voice or Musical

Instrument (you must have the instrument other than piano) $80 value

Grandfather Mountain item
Grandfather Mountain
$20

Starting bid

Guest pass for 4 to explore Grandfather Mountain. $112 Value

Simple Will for One #2 item
Simple Will for One #2
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the law offices of Joseph C Delk III- Simple will for one person including medical power of attorney- value $200

Sea Life Aquarium item
Sea Life Aquarium
$10

Starting bid

4 Vouchers for Sea Life aquarium at Concord Mills Mall. $92 value expire at end of year

1841 Gift Certificate item
1841 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to 1841 in Downtown Lenoir

Catawba Science Center item
Catawba Science Center
$10

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Science Center in Hickory! Value $68

Liquid Roots Gift Card item
Liquid Roots Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Liquid Roots Brewery.

Mi Molcajete Gift Card item
Mi Molcajete Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$40 Gift card to Mi Molcajete in Lenoir.

Golden Ticket Movie Tickets item
Golden Ticket Movie Tickets
$5

Starting bid

4 Movie tickets good to use at Golden Ticket Cinemas. $39 value

TCBY Rainbow Sprinkle Cake item
TCBY Rainbow Sprinkle Cake
$5

Starting bid

Good for 1 Rainbow sprinkle cake Value of 28.99. Good until December 31, 2025

Lash Lift & Tint item
Lash Lift & Tint
$20

Starting bid

1 lash lift and tint. Donated by BLU Aesthetics- Value $100

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens item
Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens
$20

Starting bid

One year membership to Daniel Stowe Conservancy $120 value

Chipotle Gift Cards item
Chipotle Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

Cards good for 2 free entrees and a free chips and queso. $25 value

