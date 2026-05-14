Hosted by

Dallas Metroplex Musicians' Association

About this event

2026 WSM Sacred Choral Music Workshop Souvenir Booklet and Patrons

First Christian Methodist Church

7575 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75232, USA

Full Page Advertisement
$100

Take advantage of submitting a colorful, eye-catching full-page advertisement for your organization or a personal recognition (include CAMERA READY photos, graphics, and text).

One-Half Page Advertisement
$65

Take advantage of submitting a colorful, eye-catching half-page advertisement for your organization or a personal recognition (include CAMERA READY photos, graphics, and text).

One-Fourth Page Advertisement
$40

If you prefer text-only advertisement organization or personal recognition, the One-Fourth-Page Advertisement may be the best option for you.

Patron Listing
$10

Every donation deserves recognition! Please enter names as they should appear in the Souvenir Booklet.

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