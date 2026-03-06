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William Whitley House Endowment Inc

William Whitley House Endowment Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

711 Danville Ave, Stanford, KY 40484, USA

William Whitley House Site Basket item
William Whitley House Site Basket
$50

Starting bid

This Kentucky shaped basket contains two coffee mugs, two shot glasses, a bookmark, a booklet about the house and family, a pack of notecards, and a Christmas ornament.

Dressage Queen Print by Ela Ladwig item
Dressage Queen Print by Ela Ladwig
$100

Starting bid

“Dressage Queen” print of the original painting by equine artist, Ela Ladwig. The print is signed and numbered. Print number is 1/25.

Kentucky Soaps & Such Gift Basket item
Kentucky Soaps & Such Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Wilderness Trail Distillery, KY 10 Year item
Wilderness Trail Distillery, KY 10 Year
$275

Starting bid

Wilderness Trail Distillery, Kentucky 10 Year Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon ~ 165 of 267 Batch No. NJ29A.

Wilderness Trail Distillery, Danville, Kentucky Gift Bag item
Wilderness Trail Distillery, Danville, Kentucky Gift Bag
$100

Starting bid

Includes a bottle of Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, two tour passes, custom Glencairn glasses, sunglasses, and gift bags

Wooden Bourbon Barrel lid of Cedar Creek Lake, Lincoln Co item
Wooden Bourbon Barrel lid of Cedar Creek Lake, Lincoln Co
$100

Starting bid

Kentucky State Bourbon Barrel Wood Cutout item
Kentucky State Bourbon Barrel Wood Cutout
$160

Starting bid

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