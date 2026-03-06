William Whitley House Endowment Inc's Silent Auction

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This Kentucky shaped basket contains two coffee mugs, two shot glasses, a bookmark, a booklet about the house and family, a pack of notecards, and a Christmas ornament.
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“Dressage Queen” print of the original painting by equine artist, Ela Ladwig. The print is signed and numbered. Print number is 1/25.
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Starting bid
Wilderness Trail Distillery, Kentucky 10 Year Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon ~ 165 of 267 Batch No. NJ29A.
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Includes a bottle of Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, two tour passes, custom Glencairn glasses, sunglasses, and gift bags
Starting bid
Starting bid
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