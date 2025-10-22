Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve

Williamsburg Wreath Workshop

11929 Beech St NE

Alliance, OH 44601, USA

$75

Create a festive, fragrant and beautiful holiday wreath for your home using fresh boxwood, cedar, juniper and other fragrant evergreens, berries, dried oranges, cinnamon sticks and pinecones. Place it on your door or use it as a centerpiece for a special event. Fun to make and puts you in the holiday spirit!

$60

