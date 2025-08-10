Williamson And Maury Performing Arts's Shop

Williamson And Maury Performing Arts

Williamson And Maury Performing Arts

Year of Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Year of Smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe
$200
  • Donated By: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
  • Description: Stay refreshed all year long! This package includes a smoothie a week for 52 weeks from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Enjoy a delicious and healthy treat every single week.
  • Estimated Value: $400.00


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tropicalsmoothiespringhill/

Free Balloon Ride for 1 and 15% discount for up to 3 add'l
Free Balloon Ride for 1 and 15% discount for up to 3 add'l
$160

Item: Free Balloon Ride for 1 and 15% discount for up to 3 additional passengers on the same flight

  • Donated By: Gateway Hot Air Balloon Adventures
  • Description: Soar above the stunning Tennessee landscape with a complimentary hot air balloon ride for one, plus a 15% discount for up to 3 additional passengers on the same flight.
  • Estimated Value (Average): $325.00 ($250-$400)

https://gatewayballoon.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gatewayhotairballoonadventures/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558843858125


Joyful Arcade 5-Pack of 1-Hour Passes
Joyful Arcade 5-Pack of 1-Hour Passes
$60

Item: 1 Hour Pass for 5 People

  • Donated By: Joyful Arcade
  • Description: Level up your fun with this 1-hour gaming pass for 5 people at Joyful Arcade in Spring Hill! This vibrant local hotspot features retro arcade games, immersive gaming lounges, and a wide variety of consoles and multiplayer experiences for all ages. Whether you're planning a family outing, a hangout with friends, or a birthday surprise, this experience guarantees an hour of non-stop entertainment and friendly competition.
  • Estimated Value: $125.00


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyfull_arcade/

Amuse'um Year Family Membership
Amuse'um Year Family Membership
$50

Item: Amuse'um Year Family Membership

  • Donated By: Amuse'um
  • Description: Spark curiosity, creativity, and connection with a one-year family membership to Amuse'um Children's Museum in Columbia, TN. Designed especially for children ages birth through 8, Amuse'um offers hands-on, play-based learning exhibits that promote cognitive development, social interaction, and imaginative exploration. 
  • Estimated Value: $125.00

Minimum bid: $50

Bid increment $5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amuseumchildrensmuseum/

$50 gift certificate to GM nails
$50 gift certificate to GM nails
$25

Item: GM Nails Gift Certificate

  • Donated By: GM Nails
  • Description: Treat yourself to a well-deserved beauty boost with the Beauty Refresh Bundle! This package includes a $50 gift card to GM Nails, where you can unwind with expert nail care in a relaxing spa-like environment.Whether you're prepping for a special occasion or just need a personal pick-me-up, GM Nails has you covered has you covered.

Estimated Value: $50.00

Gift Cert Bundle Culvers & 5 coupons to Take 5 Car wash
Gift Cert Bundle Culvers & 5 coupons to Take 5 Car wash item
Gift Cert Bundle Culvers & 5 coupons to Take 5 Car wash
$25

Item: Gift Certificate Bundle

  • Donated By: Culvers & Take 5 Car Wash

Description: Enjoy a perfect blend a meal and clean wheels with thisgift certificate bundle! This bundle includes four regular value basket vouchers from Culvers. Plus, keep your ride looking sharp with five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash. It’s the ultimate mix of comfort, convenience, and fun for the whole family!


$20 gift certificate to American Barrel Cocktail Cafe
$20 gift certificate to American Barrel Cocktail Cafe
$10

Item: American Barrel Cocktail Cafe gift certificate

  • Donated By: American Barrel Cafe - Columbia
  • Description: Enjoy a night out with a $20 gift certificate to American Barrel Cafe – Columbia, a lively spot on the Square known for its delicious food, unique drinks, and inviting atmosphere.
  • Estimated Value: $20


https://americanbarrelcafe.com/

https://www.instagram.com/american.barrel/

https://www.facebook.com/American.Barrel.TN


$28 gift certificate good for 2 hours at Need-A-Break
$28 gift certificate good for 2 hours at Need-A-Break
$15

Item: Need-A-Break

  • Donated By: Need-A-Break,
  • Description: Parents, this one's for you! Recharge your energyby enjoying a couple of hours to yourself. Enjoy a $28 gift certificate good for 2 hours at Need-A-Break in Spring Hill — the perfect opportunity to run errands, grab coffee, or just take a breather.
  • Estimated Value: $28.00


Mezcal Cocina Mexicana Gift Certificate
Mezcal Cocina Mexicana Gift Certificate
$15

Item: Mezcal Cocina Mexicana Gift Certificate

  • Donated By: Mezcal Cocina Mexicana
  • Description:  Enjoy bold flavors and authentic Mexican cuisine with a $25 gift certificate to Mezcal Cocina Mexicanal. A local favorite for tacos, fajitas, and handcrafted margaritas, it's the perfect place for a fun and flavorful meal.
  • Estimated Value: $25.00


https://mezcalcocinamexicanatn.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089129899900


W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits Gift Certificate
W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits Gift Certificate
$10

Item: W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits Gift Certificate

  • Donated By: W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits
  • Description: Enjoy bold and flavorful Asian cuisine with a $20 gift certificate to W’Lin’s Asian Cuisine & Spirits in Spring Hill. From savory stir-fries to sushi and specialty cocktails, W’Lin’s offers an inviting atmosphere and a menu full of delicious options for lunch, dinner, or a night out.
  • Estimated Value: $20.00



https://wlinstn.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Wlinstn

https://www.instagram.com/wlinstn/


$100 Gift Certificate Pre Clean Carwash
$100 Gift Certificate Pre Clean Carwash
$50

Item: $100 Gift Certificate

Experience the Taste of Tennessee: Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar
Experience the Taste of Tennessee: Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar
$25

Experience the Taste of Tennessee: Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar Duo

Indulge in this exclusive silent auction lot featuring two exceptional bottles of balsamic vinegar, each a true testament to the unique flavors of Tennessee! Perfect for the discerning food lover, home chef, or anyone looking to elevate their culinary creations.

This lot includes: Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Aged Balsamic Vinegar and Nashville Bourbon Peach Balsamic Vinegar. Don't miss this opportunity to take home a taste of Tennessee's finest! These gourmet vinegars are sure to become staples in your kitchen and impressive gifts for fellow food enthusiasts.

Value: $50


Website: https://www.nashvilleoliveoilcompany.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nashvilleoliveoilco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nashvilleoliveoil/

$50 Tempo+ Terrain Gift Certificate
$50 Tempo+ Terrain Gift Certificate
$25

Elevate Your Active Lifestyle: $50 Tempo + Terrain Gift Certificate

Get ready to enhance your passion for running or pickleball with this fantastic $50 gift certificate to Tempo + Terrain! Whether you're a dedicated road runner, an adventurous trail enthusiast, or a rising pickleball star, Tempo + Terrain is your go-to destination for high-quality gear, shoes, and accessories.

This gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your equipment, try out new products, or even put it towards one of their expert running coaching programs. Discover top brands and essential items designed to help you perform your best and enjoy every stride and serve.

Value: $50



Website: https://www.tempoterrain.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558642936828

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tempoterrain/

Custom Framed French Print from Ogden Editions Fine Art
$100

Item: Custom Framed French Print

  • Donated By: Ogden Editions Fine Art Printing And Picture Framing
  • Description: Bring vintage charm to your space with this custom-framed French print, featuring the iconic Vermouth Bianco advertisement by artist Marcello Dudovich. Originally created in the early 20th century for Martini & Rossi, this elegant print captures the sophistication and glamour of the Belle Époque advertising era. A timeless piece of art, beautifully framed for your home.
  • Estimated Value: $800.00


https://www.ogdeneditions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ogdeneditions

https://www.facebook.com/ogdeneditions


