Williamson And Maury Performing Arts

Hosted by

Williamson And Maury Performing Arts

About this event

Sales closed

Williamson And Maury Performing Arts Silent Auction

Pick-up location

563 Maury Hill St, Spring Hill, TN 37174, USA

2 Tickets to the 52nd Heritage Ball item
2 Tickets to the 52nd Heritage Ball
$500

Starting bid

  • Dress to impress and enjoy a night of elegance at the 52nd Annual Heritage Ball, Williamson County’s premier black-tie event. Held at a stunning venue with fine dining, live music, dancing, and unforgettable Southern charm, this is the social event of the season. Whether it’s a glamorous date night or a chance to mingle in style, this evening promises memories worth making.
  • Estimated Value: $1,400.00

https://williamsonheritage.org/events/heritage-ball/

https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsonHeritage/

https://www.instagram.com/williamsonheritage/


Free Pizza a Week for a Year item
Free Pizza a Week for a Year
$500

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Boombozz Pizza
  • Description: Seriously, a pizza a week for a year? Yes, please! This mouthwatering package from Boombozz Pizza gives you one free pizza every week for 52 weeks—perfect for easy dinners, game nights, or just satisfying your pizza cravings all year long.

Estimated Value: $1,040.00

Custom Framed French Print item
Custom Framed French Print
$200

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Ogden Editions Fine Art Printing And Picture Framing
  • Description: Bring vintage charm to your space with this custom-framed French print, featuring the iconic Vermouth Bianco advertisement by artist Marcello Dudovich. Originally created in the early 20th century for Martini & Rossi, this elegant print captures the sophistication and glamour of the Belle Époque advertising era. A timeless piece of art, beautifully framed for your home.
  • Estimated Value: $800.00


https://www.ogdeneditions.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ogdeneditions

https://www.facebook.com/ogdeneditions


Free Smoothie a Week for a Year item
Free Smoothie a Week for a Year
$200

Starting bid

Round of Golf, Cart and Range balls for 4 at Towhee Club item
Round of Golf, Cart and Range balls for 4 at Towhee Club
$170

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Towhee Club
  • Description: Enjoy a round of golf for four players at Towhee Club, one of Middle Tennessee’s top public courses, redesigned by Arnold Palmer. This package includes 18 holes of golf, golf carts, and range balls for the group. Valid for play Monday–Thursday, excluding holidays. Tee times must be booked within 12 months of purchase and no more than 7 days in advance.
  • Estimated Value: $360.00 ($90 per person)
  • Learn more: https://www.towheeclub.com
  • https://www.instagram.com/towheeclubtn/
  • https://www.facebook.com/TowheeClub


Balloon Ride for 1 and 15% discount for up to 3 additio item
Balloon Ride for 1 and 15% discount for up to 3 additio
$160

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Gateway Hot Air Balloon Adventures
  • Description: Soar above the stunning Tennessee landscape with a complimentary hot air balloon ride for one, plus a 15% discount for up to 3 additional passengers on the same flight.

Estimated Value (Average): $325.00 ($250-$400)

https://gatewayballoon.com/

https://www.instagram.com/gatewayhotairballoonadventures/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558843858125


Links Social 5-Pack of 1-Hour Passes item
Links Social 5-Pack of 1-Hour Passes
$125

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Links Social – Spring Hill, TN
    Description: Power up your playtime with a 5-pack of 1-hour gaming passes to Links Social, Spring Hill’s go-to gaming lounge and esports venue. Each pass is valued at $50, giving you a total of $250 worth of gaming fun! Use the passes individually for multiple visits or combine them for an epic group gaming session. With state-of-the-art consoles, PCs, VR, and a welcoming lounge atmosphere, Links Social is the perfect spot for gamers of all ages to unwind, compete, or connect.
  • Estimated Value: $250.00

Connect with Links Social:

10-pack of D1 group training classes item
10-pack of D1 group training classes
$100

Starting bid

  • Donated By: D1 Training - Spring Hill
  • Description: Push your limits and reach your fitness goals with a 10-pack of group training classes at D1 Training – Spring Hill. Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned athlete, D1's science-backed, coach-led workouts are designed to challenge and motivate in a supportive team environment. This package is perfect for jumpstarting your routine or leveling up your training.
  • Estimated Value: $300.00
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/D1SpringHill/
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/d1springhill/
  • Website: https://www.d1training.com/spring-hill/
1 Hour Pass for 5 People item
1 Hour Pass for 5 People
$60

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Joyful Arcade
  • Description: Level up your fun with this 1-hour gaming pass for 5 people at Joyful Arcade in Spring Hill! This vibrant local hotspot features retro arcade games, immersive gaming lounges, and a wide variety of consoles and multiplayer experiences for all ages. Whether you're planning a family outing, a hangout with friends, or a birthday surprise, this experience guarantees an hour of non-stop entertainment and friendly competition.
  • Estimated Value: $125.00
  • Website: https://www.joyfullarcade.com/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoyFullLLC
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joyfull_arcade
3 Month Membership item
3 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Star Dancer Studio Package item
Star Dancer Studio Package
$50

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Star Dancer Studio
  • Description: Spark a young dancer’s journey with this wonderful package from Star Dancer Studio! Perfect for a child beginning or continuing their dance training, this bundle includes a $70 gift certificate. Also included is a biketard (child 10–12), tights (child small) , and a Star Dancer Studio-branded sticker—all tucked neatly inside a stylish Star Dancer Studio tote bag. This gift will have your dancer ready to shine.

Estimated Value: $134.00


Amuse'um Year Family Membership item
Amuse'um Year Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Amuse'um
  • Description: Spark curiosity, creativity, and connection with a one-year family membership to Amuse'um Children's Museum in Columbia, TN. Designed especially for children ages birth through 8, Amuse'um offers hands-on, play-based learning exhibits that promote cognitive development, social interaction, and imaginative exploration. 

Estimated Value: $125.00


Patches Academy Gift Certificate item
Patches Academy Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Mary Kay Basket and Gift Cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes item
Mary Kay Basket and Gift Cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes item
Mary Kay Basket and Gift Cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes
$40

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Amy Marx Mary Kay and A-1 Threading & Lashes
  • Description:  Pamper yourself or someone special with this beautifully curated Mary Kay gift basket, featuring a variety of luxurious skincare and beauty essentials designed to help you look and feel your best. This self-care package also includes a Beauty & Threading Starter Pack—three $10 gift cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes—so you can enjoy professional beauty treatments to complement your new Mary Kay favorites. It’s the perfect combination of at-home luxury and in-person glam!
  • Estimated Value: $130.00
  • Website: www.marykay.com/amymarx
  • Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/amy.marx.9
  • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/amymarx/
Barber & Threading Pamper Package item
Barber & Threading Pamper Package item
Barber & Threading Pamper Package
$35

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Daniel’s Barbershop on the Square, A-1 Threading & Lashes
  • Description: Treat yourself or someone special to a total grooming refresh with this Barber & Threading Pamper package. It includes a $75 gift certificate to Daniel’s Barbershop on the Square—a Colombia favorite known for sharp cuts and classic service—plus a  three $10 gift cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes, perfect for brow shaping or lash enhancements. It’s everything you need to look and feel your best.

Estimated Value: $105.00


Coffee & Family Fun Package item
Coffee & Family Fun Package
$35

Starting bid

Donated By: Starbucks, Culvers, Chick-fil-A, Take 5 Car Wash

Description: Enjoy a perfect blend of treats, meals, and clean wheels with this Coffee & Family Fun Package! This bundle includes one bag of premium whole bean Starbucks coffee to savor at your leisure. For delicious family outings, you'll receive four regular value basket vouchers from Culvers and four free sandwich cards from Chick-fil-A. Plus, keep your ride looking sharp with five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash. It’s the ultimate mix of comfort, convenience, and fun for the whole family!


Beauty Refresh Bundle item
Beauty Refresh Bundle item
Beauty Refresh Bundle
$35

Starting bid

  • Donated By: GM Nails, A-1 Threading & Lashes
  • Description: Treat yourself to a well-deserved beauty boost with the Beauty Refresh Bundle! This package includes a $50 gift card to GM Nails, where you can unwind with expert nail care in a relaxing spa-like environment. Plus, enjoy a full self-care upgrade with three $10 gift cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes, perfect for eyebrow shaping, facial threading, or lash services. Whether you're prepping for a special occasion or just need a personal pick-me-up, this bundle has you covered.

Estimated Value: $80.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Bottomless Coffee Mug from First Watch item
Bottomless Coffee Mug from First Watch
$25

Starting bid

  • Donated By: First Watch
  • Description: Enjoy endless coffee! This package includes a First Watch travel mug, which grants you free unlimited in-store coffee refills every time you bring it to a First Watch location.

Estimated Value: Up to $1,500.00/year (depending on usage)


Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle item
Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Culvers, Chick-fil-A, Take 5 Car Wash

  • Description:  Make mealtime and car care simple and stress-free with the Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle! Perfect for busy families or on-the-go individuals, this bundle includes four regular value baskets from Culver’s, four free sandwich cards from Chick-fil-A, and five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash to keep your vehicle looking sharp.

Estimated Value (each package): $77.00

Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy) item
Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Culvers, Chick-fil-A, Take 5 Car Wash

  • Description:  Make mealtime and car care simple and stress-free with the Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle! Perfect for busy families or on-the-go individuals, this bundle includes four regular value baskets from Culver’s, four free sandwich cards from Chick-fil-A, and five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash to keep your vehicle looking sharp.

Estimated Value (each package): $77.00

Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy) (Copy) item
Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Culvers, Chick-fil-A, Take 5 Car Wash

  • Description:  Make mealtime and car care simple and stress-free with the Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle! Perfect for busy families or on-the-go individuals, this bundle includes four regular value baskets from Culver’s, four free sandwich cards from Chick-fil-A, and five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash to keep your vehicle looking sharp.

Estimated Value (each package): $77.00

Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Culvers, Chick-fil-A, Take 5 Car Wash

  • Description:  Make mealtime and car care simple and stress-free with the Family Fun & Fresh Rides Bundle! Perfect for busy families or on-the-go individuals, this bundle includes four regular value baskets from Culver’s, four free sandwich cards from Chick-fil-A, and five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash to keep your vehicle looking sharp.

Estimated Value (each package): $77.00

Sweet Treat & Coffee Delights item
Sweet Treat & Coffee Delights
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Early's Honey Stand, Starbucks

  • Description: Enjoy classic Southern sweetness, and get a coffee fix! This bundle includes an Early's Honey Stand Bundle (two biscuit mixes, dutch apple jam, blueberry preserves, coffee, and a mug), and one bag of Starbucks coffee.

Estimated Value: $74.00


Casual Meal & Coffee & Car Wash Treat Bundle item
Casual Meal & Coffee & Car Wash Treat Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Culvers, Starbucks, Take 5 Car Wash

  • Description: Make your routine more enjoyable with this convenient Casual Meal & Coffee & Car Wash Treat Bundle! This package includes four regular value baskets from Culvers, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal whenever hunger strikes. You'll also get one bag of Starbucks coffee to keep you energized at home. Plus, ensure your vehicle always looks its best with five coupons for Take 5 Car Wash. It's a simple, delightful way to enjoy great food, great coffee, and a great shine on your own schedule!

Estimated Value: $69.00

Amigo's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate item
Amigo's Mexican Restaurant Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Amigo's Mexican Restaurant
  • Description: Spice up your next meal with a $50 gift certificate to Amigo’s Mexican Grill, a local favorite in Spring Hill serving up bold, authentic Mexican flavors in a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Known for their sizzling fajitas, flavorful enchiladas, and creamy queso, Amigo’s is the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a family dinner. Whether you're craving street tacos, a refreshing margarita, or a hearty combo plate, you’ll find something to love on their extensive menu.

Estimated Value: $50.00


American Barrel Cocktail Cafe & Legacy Coffee Combo item
American Barrel Cocktail Cafe & Legacy Coffee Combo item
American Barrel Cocktail Cafe & Legacy Coffee Combo
$25

Starting bid

  • Donated By: American Barrel Cafe - Columbia, Legacy Coffee Company
  • Description: Whether you're craving craft cocktails, a cozy meal, or a caffeine fix, this combo has you covered! Enjoy a night out with a $20 gift certificate to American Barrel Cafe – Columbia, a lively spot on the Square known for its delicious food, unique drinks, and inviting atmosphere. Then fuel your day with a coffee lover’s bundle from Legacy Coffee Company, featuring a bag of fresh-roasted coffee, two free small drinks, and a 10% discount to use on your next visit. It’s the perfect pairing for both relaxation and recharging!

Estimated Value: $56.00



Vintage Record Collection item
Vintage Record Collection item
Vintage Record Collection
$20

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Variety Records and Entertainment
  • Description: Add some retro flair to your music library with this box of vintage vinyl records from Variety Records and Entertainment. Handpicked for collectors and music lovers alike, this unique collection spans genres and decades—perfect for spinning timeless tunes on your turntable.

Estimated Value (Average): $55.00 ($40-$70)


Cadets Toys & Comics Gift Certificate item
Cadets Toys & Comics Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Cadets Toys & Comics
  • Description: Whether you're a lifelong collector or just starting out, this $50 gift certificate to Cadets Toys & Comics is your ticket to discovering rare finds and pop culture favorites  Cadets specializes in vintage and modern action figures, comic books, trading cards, and collectibles from iconic franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Transformers, and more. It's a must-visit for enthusiasts, collectors, and nostalgic fans.

Estimated Value: $50.00


https://www.cadetstoys.com/

https://www.facebook.com/cadetstoys/

https://www.instagram.com/cadetstoys/


Bruno's Italian Deli and Market Gift Certificate item
Bruno's Italian Deli and Market Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Bruno's Italian Deli and Market
  • Description: Bring the taste of Italy home with this $40 gift certificate to Bruno’s Italian Deli and Market. Known for their authentic Italian sandwiches, house-made pastas, specialty meats, imported cheeses, and pantry staples, Bruno’s is a local favorite for traditional flavors and quality ingredients. Whether you're picking up lunch or planning a gourmet dinner, this gift certificate is your passport to old-world deliciousness.

Estimated Value: $40.00


https://www.brunositaliandeliandmarket.com/

https://www.instagram.com/brunositaliandeliandmarket/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555121940395


Need-A-Break & Threading Pamper Bundle item
Need-A-Break & Threading Pamper Bundle item
Need-A-Break & Threading Pamper Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Need-A-Break, A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Parents, this one's for you! Recharge your energy and refresh your look with this much-needed pamper package. Enjoy a $28 gift certificate good for 2 hours at Need-A-Break in Spring Hill — the perfect opportunity to run errands, grab coffee, or just take a breather. While you're out, treat yourself with a Beauty & Threading Starter Pack featuring three $10 gift cards to A-1 Threading & Lashes. Whether it's shaping your brows or enhancing your lashes, this bundle offers a well-deserved moment of calm and self-care.

Estimated Value: $58.00


Mezcal Cocina Mexicana Gift Certificate item
Mezcal Cocina Mexicana Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Mezcal Cocina Mexicana

  • Description:  Enjoy bold flavors and authentic Mexican cuisine with a $25 gift certificate to Mezcal Cocina Mexicanal. A local favorite for tacos, fajitas, and handcrafted margaritas, it's the perfect place for a fun and flavorful meal.

Estimated Value: $25.00

https://mezcalcocinamexicanatn.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089129899900



Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery Gift Certificate item
Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery
  • Description: Enjoy homestyle Greek and American favorites with a $25 gift certificate to Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery in Spring Hill. Known for its hearty meals, fresh-baked desserts, and welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
  • Family Restaurant and Bakery.

Estimated Value: $25.00

https://grecianfamilyrestaurantandbakery0193.s4shops.com/

https://www.instagram.com/grecian_restaurant_bakery/

https://www.instagram.com/grecian_restaurant_bakery/




Better Days Diner Gift Certificate item
Better Days Diner Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

  • Donated By: Better Days Diner
  • Description: Step back in time and enjoy the comfort of a hometown classic with a $25 gift certificate to Better Days Diner in Spring Hill. Known for its friendly service, hearty breakfasts, and nostalgic atmosphere, Better Days Diner is the perfect spot for a relaxed meal that feels like a warm hug from the past.

Estimated Value: $25.00



https://betterdaysdiner.com/


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554096098430


https://www.instagram.com/better_days_diner_springhill/


Beauty & Threading Starter item
Beauty & Threading Starter
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) item
Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) item
Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Beauty & Threading Starter (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: A-1 Threading & Lashes

  • Description: Get started on a fresh look with this convenient pack of three $10 gift cards for A-1 Threading & Lashes.

Estimated Value (each package): $30.00


https://a1threadingandlashes.com/

W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits Gift Certificate item
W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

  • Donated By: W'Lins Asian Cuisine & Spirits
  • Description: Enjoy bold and flavorful Asian cuisine with a $20 gift certificate to W’Lin’s Asian Cuisine & Spirits in Spring Hill. From savory stir-fries to sushi and specialty cocktails, W’Lin’s offers an inviting atmosphere and a menu full of delicious options for lunch, dinner, or a night out.

Estimated Value: $20.00


https://wlinstn.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Wlinstn

https://www.instagram.com/wlinstn/


2 Tickets to The Nutcracker (2025 Production) item
2 Tickets to The Nutcracker (2025 Production) item
2 Tickets to The Nutcracker (2025 Production)
$8

Starting bid

Donated By: Children’s Ballet Theatre (Spring Hill, TN)


Celebrate the joy of the season with two complimentary tickets to the Children’s Ballet Theatre’s enchanting 2025 production of The Nutcracker. Experience the timeless Tchaikovsky classic—complete with graceful performers, stunning sets, and festive atmosphere—perfect for families or a special evening out.


Estimated Value: $20.00

Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar item
Gourmet Balsamic Vinegar
$25

Starting bid

Experience the Taste of Tennessee


Indulge in this exclusive silent auction lot featuring two exceptional bottles of balsamic vinegar, each a true testament to the unique flavors of Tennessee! Perfect for the discerning food lover, home chef, or anyone looking to elevate their culinary creations.

This lot includes: Tennessee Whiskey Barrel Aged Balsamic Vinegar and Nashville Bourbon Peach Balsamic Vinegar. Don't miss this opportunity to take home a taste of Tennessee's finest! These gourmet vinegars are sure to become staples in your kitchen and impressive gifts for fellow food enthusiasts.


Value: $50


Pure Clean Care Wash Gift Certificate item
Pure Clean Care Wash Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

A $100 gift certificate to Pure Clean Car Wash, ensuring your car stays pristine.


Estimated Value: $100.00

$50 Tempo + Terrain Gift Certificate item
$50 Tempo + Terrain Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Elevate Your Active Lifestyle


Get ready to enhance your passion for running or pickleball with this fantastic $50 gift certificate to Tempo + Terrain! Whether you're a dedicated road runner, an adventurous trail enthusiast, or a rising pickleball star, Tempo + Terrain is your go-to destination for high-quality gear, shoes, and accessories.

This gift certificate offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your equipment, try out new products, or even put it towards one of their expert running coaching programs. Discover top brands and essential items designed to help you perform your best and enjoy every stride and serve.


Value: $50


Website: https://www.tempoterrain.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558642936828

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tempoterrain/


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!