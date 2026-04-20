Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program 40th Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
Grab your Early Bird ticket today. Ends August 31, 2026.
2 Tables of 8 with VIP Seating
Social Media Recognition/ Program Book Recognition
Logo Displayed on all Promotional Materials
VIP Gift
1 Table of 8 Premire Seating
Social Media Recognition/ Program Book Recognition
Logo Displayed on all Promotional Material
Half Table Reserved Lux Seating for 4
Social Media Recognition/Program Book Recognition
This level is reserved for current Adkins Scholars and Family. 1 full table; 8 seats at $50 per seat.
This reserved for current 2026-27 Adkins Scholars enrolled in the Program. Includes 1/2 table 4 seats at $50 per seat.
Plays a vital role in supporting the Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program’s Annual Out-of-State HBCU Tour. Your investment helps cover essential travel and program expenses, including airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, and culturally enriching experiences. This opportunity provides scholars with life-changing exposure to the legacy, excellence, and possibilities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Serves as a direct investment in the future of our scholars by funding program-based scholarships awarded exclusively to Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program participants. Your support helps sustain impactful awards such as the Willie B. and Maryann Adkins Scholarship, Directors Award Scholarship, Emma Holman Community Service Scholarship, and the Vernon M. James III Athletic Scholarship.
Strengthens program-wide enrichment by supporting educational experiences across all Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program sites. Your contribution helps fund college exposure opportunities such as the Black College Expo, meaningful field trips, and signature experiences like the Rites of Passage Program that focuses on cultivating leadership, cultural awareness, and personal growth.
As a Future Builder Sponsor, your support helps lay the foundation for student success. Your contribution directly impacts the Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program by supporting college readiness workshops such as our SAT/ACT Bootcamp.
The Tanner Project Alumni Sponsorship honors the rich legacy of the Willie B. Adkins Scholars Program, originally founded as the Tanner Project in 1986. This level is a meaningful way for Alumni to give back to the program that helped shape generations of leaders. In celebration of our 40th Anniversary, your contribution supports college readiness, mentorship, and transformative experiences for today’s scholars, ensuring the legacy continues for years to come.
The Willie B. Adkins Scholars Alumni Sponsorship honors the enduring legacy of the program since its renaming in 1997, following Mr. Adkins’ retirement. This level celebrates the generations of scholars who have carried the mission forward and continue to give back.
Your generous gift sustains leadership development and program expansion across all three Willie B. Adkins Scholars sites. As a Foundation Champion Sponsor, you fuel cohort leadership retreats, site-wide Alumni engagement, and scalable program innovations that preserve our 40-year legacy.
Your support underwrites advanced academic programming and tutoring across the three sites. As an Foundation Advocate Sponsor, you fund curriculum enhancements and site-based instructional resources that boost scholar achievement.
Your contribution provides direct assistance that supplies, program entry supports, and food for our regular weekly night meetings and joint gatherings when all three sites come together. As a Partner Sponsor, you remove barriers to participation and help sustain equitable opportunities for every Willie B. Adkins Scholar.
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