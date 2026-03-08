Willington PTA & 8th Grade Dance Committee Bingo Night

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About this event
$5.00 per card/ per game. If purchasing multiple bingo cards change quantity
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle
$5 → 5 tickets
$10 → 15 tickets
$15 → 30 tickets
$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle
$5 → 5 tickets
$10 → 15 tickets
$15 → 30 tickets
$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle
$5 → 5 tickets
$10 → 15 tickets
$15 → 30 tickets
$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle
$5 → 5 tickets
$10 → 15 tickets
$15 → 30 tickets
$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value
Prize Raffle Tickets
Add the quantity for the total dollar amount.
Example: Quantity 5 = $5.
Concessions
Add the quantity for the total dollar amount.
Example: Quantity 5 = $5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!