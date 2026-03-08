Willington PTA

Hosted by

Willington PTA

About this event

Willington PTA & 8th Grade Dance Committee Bingo Night

25 Old Farms Rd

Willington, CT 06279, USA

Bingo Cards
$5

$5.00 per card/ per game. If purchasing multiple bingo cards change quantity


🎟 50/50 Raffle $5.00 for 5 tickets
$5

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle

$5 → 5 tickets

$10 → 15 tickets

$15 → 30 tickets

$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle $10.00 for 15 tickets
$10

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle

$5 → 5 tickets

$10 → 15 tickets

$15 → 30 tickets

$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle $15.00 for 30 tickets
$15

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle

$5 → 5 tickets

$10 → 15 tickets

$15 → 30 tickets

$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle $20.00 for 45 tickets
$20

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle

$5 → 5 tickets

$10 → 15 tickets

$15 → 30 tickets

$20 → 45 tickets ⭐ Best value

Prize Raffle Tickets
$1

Prize Raffle Tickets

Add the quantity for the total dollar amount.

Example: Quantity 5 = $5.

Concessions
$1

Concessions

Add the quantity for the total dollar amount.

Example: Quantity 5 = $5.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!