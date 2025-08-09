Your $95 registration fee helps us provide the best possible experience for every player in the Willis Little Dribblers Basketball League. This fee directly covers:

Uniforms – Ensuring every player looks and feels like part of the team.

Gym Rentals – Securing safe and reliable indoor courts for practices and games.

Referees – Providing trained officials to ensure fair, well-managed games.

Equipment – Supplying basketballs, training gear, and other necessary items to keep the season running smoothly.