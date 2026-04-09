Willow Montessori Academy Owls Foundation's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Enjoy the perfect mix of pampering and relaxation! This bundle includes a luxurious World Springs experience, a custom facial and lash lift/tint from Skyn Lab, and a salon treat from Tangerine—plus a pet grooming basket and services from Kibble for your furry friend.
Self-care for you, and a little spoil for your pet too! 🐾
Family Fun & Play Bundle
Get ready for nonstop fun with this action-packed family bundle! Enjoy game passes to Main Event, an Activate experience for five, and a pickleball outing at Chicken N Pickle—complete with court time, rentals, and appetizers. Plus, explore and learn with a family pack to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.
The perfect mix of play, adventure, and family time! 🎉
All-Star Dads Experience
Treat yourself or the special guy in your life to the ultimate Dallas night out! This fun-filled bundle includes dining at Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, plus exciting experiences like axe throwing, an escape room, and Topgolf—along with a Scheels gift card to top it off.
A winning combo of food, fun, and adventure! ⭐🏀
Make the most of summer with this fun-filled family bundle! Enjoy a Perot Museum membership, Fort Worth Zoo tickets, and a Texas Discovery Gardens family membership—plus games at Activate and a Pluckers treat.
Perfect for creating unforgettable family memories all season long! ☀️🎉
Level up family time with this action-packed bundle! Enjoy bowling, laser tag, and arcade games at Main Event, plus an Activate experience for five and a Chicken N Pickle outing with court time, rentals, and appetizers. Also includes a family pack to the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History.
Nonstop fun for the whole family! 🎮🎉
Enjoy the perfect night out with this romantic bundle! Dine at Uchi and Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, experience a live performance with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and add some fun with Cidercade—plus a Southwest Airlines gift card for your next getaway.
An unforgettable evening (or weekend) for two! ❤️✨
Celebrate in style with this fun-filled birthday bundle! Enjoy cupcakes from SusieCakes, passes to Rowan Clubhouse and Super Llama Inflatable Park, plus a Raising Cane’s treat and tickets to Matilda Jr. at Dallas Children’s Theater.
Everything you need for an unforgettable celebration! 🎉🎂
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