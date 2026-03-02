Willow PAFA 2026 Online Auction Buy-A-Spot

Two tickets to a Family Style Wine & Food Experience at a private winery led by Chef Dominic.





As the trailblazing inaugural winery chef for the iconic Silver Oak, Chef Dominic spent fourteen illustrious years crafting and orchestrating their culinary landscape. His legacy includes penning the celebrate “Life in a Cabernet Kitchen” cookbook, shaping the website’s recipe repository, and orchestrating unforgettable culinary spectacles for the winery’s landmark.





This Item will include two tickets to this Experience and will occur on a mutual date within the next 12 months.





This Experience will include a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 20 people.