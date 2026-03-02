Willow PAFA 2026 Online Auction Buy-A-Spot

About this event
Two tickets to a Family Style Wine & Food Experience at a private winery led by Chef Dominic.
As the trailblazing inaugural winery chef for the iconic Silver Oak, Chef Dominic spent fourteen illustrious years crafting and orchestrating their culinary landscape. His legacy includes penning the celebrate “Life in a Cabernet Kitchen” cookbook, shaping the website’s recipe repository, and orchestrating unforgettable culinary spectacles for the winery’s landmark.
This Item will include two tickets to this Experience and will occur on a mutual date within the next 12 months.
This Experience will include a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 20 people.
Pizza + Picnic with your two favorite TK Teachers, Mrs Ortiz and Ms Olson, in the Garden on Friday, May 1st from 11:20-12:00!
This Buy-A-Spot is for up to 15 kiddos ❤️
Mrs Mace and Mrs Schmitz will host a group of kiddos in the Performing Arts Center, on FRIDAY APRIL 10th, for a G Movie and ice cream sundaes!
This Buy-A-Spot is for up to 20 kiddos and will occur on FRIDAY, APRIL 10th from 630-8pm. Secure your spot now ❤️
An Artful Hike with Dr. Hattyar, Mrs. Blazer, and Ms. Sagehorn
Enjoy a beautiful hike in Bothe State Park with Dr. Hattyar, Mrs. Blazer, and Ms. Sagehorn! Fifteen lucky students will get to learn about local plants, animals, and history, as well as create their own watercolor painting.
Saturday, May 16th
11am - 2pm
Bothe State Park
(Parents are responsible for drop off and pick up of their student at Bothe State Park. Students can only attend with a signed permission slip - we will get it to you! Pack list to come.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!