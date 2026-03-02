Willow PAFA's 2026 Online Auction Items 51+

Drinkward Peschon 'Entre Deux Meres' is a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from a partnership between Lisa Drinkward and Françoise Peschon, named for their friendship as mothers ("between two mothers"). It's known as a bold, structured, and sophisticated red with concentrated dark fruit (plum, blackberry, cherry), spice, and fine tannins, often compared to Bordeaux-style wines, with some vintages showing red fruit and floral notes. The wine is made in small quantities, aged in French oak, and is built for aging, often requiring time to soften and reveal its full complexity. EST VALUE $125