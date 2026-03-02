Willow PAFA's 2026 Online Auction Items 51+

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Starting bid
Wine Tasting for up to 6 people at YB Wine Co vineyard on Mt. Veeder PLUS two bottles of wine! APPROX VALUE: $250
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The 2017 Ziata Napa Valley Meteor Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly acclaimed, full-bodied Napa Valley red from proprietor Karen Cakebread and winemaker Jen Williams. Known for its rich, complex profile featuring blackberry, violet, graphite, and mocha notes, this wine offers firm, velvety tannins and a long, savory finish. It is best consumed between 2022 and 2037. EST VALUE: $150
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Keever Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly-regarded American red wine from Napa Valley, known for its ripe, full-bodied, and balanced profile with notes of dark fruit (blackberry, cherry, plum), spice (cocoa, vanilla, anise, clove), and earthy/tobacco undertones, often with a velvety texture and long finish. Produced in limited quantities, it's praised for its classic structure, purity, and aging potential, with critics noting its complexity and balance between fruit and oak.
EST VALUE $150
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Drinkward Peschon 'Entre Deux Meres' is a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from a partnership between Lisa Drinkward and Françoise Peschon, named for their friendship as mothers ("between two mothers"). It's known as a bold, structured, and sophisticated red with concentrated dark fruit (plum, blackberry, cherry), spice, and fine tannins, often compared to Bordeaux-style wines, with some vintages showing red fruit and floral notes. The wine is made in small quantities, aged in French oak, and is built for aging, often requiring time to soften and reveal its full complexity. EST VALUE $125
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750mL 2011 Pulido-Walker Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Pulido Walker produces Cabernet Sauvignon from Panek Vineyard, located in St. Helena, Napa Valley. The Panek Vineyard is 5.5 acres and planted in 2004 with five Cabernet Sauvignon clones.
EST VALUE $132
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The 1998 Duckhorn Napa Valley Merlot is a mature, complex, and elegant wine featuring notes of plum, cocoa, cedar, and dried herbs
. It is typically a blend from various Napa vineyards, known for a rich, silky texture, with some bottles displaying a "nice bite" of tannins. It has matured well, with some bottles showing notes of tobacco, mushroom, and forest floor. EST Value $130
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The 2010 Leonetti Cellar Merlot from Washington's Walla Walla Valley is a highly acclaimed, full-bodied red wine known for its complexity, balance, and aging potential, featuring dark fruit (cherry, cassis, plum), floral, and earthy notes with fine tannins and a long finish, reflecting the exceptional 2010 vintage. It's considered a benchmark Washington Merlot, showcasing intense fruit with restraint and structure, often compared favorably to Bordeaux blends. EST VALUE $140
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Prager Noble Companion 10-Year-Old Napa Valley Tawny Port is a premium, barrel-aged Californian port from Saint Helena, featuring notes of caramel, toffee, and dried fruit. This 94-point, amber-hued, off-dry blend is crafted primarily from Portuguese grape varieties and aged for over a decade in oak. EST VALUE $80
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The 2014 Alejandro Bulgheroni 'Lithology' Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold, structured Napa Valley red wine known for its rich, opulent profile of dark fruits (blackberry, cassis, plum) with notes of tobacco, cedar, and cocoa, balanced by velvety tannins and a long finish, reflecting the warm, drought-stricken vintage and aging in French oak. It's considered a complex, age-worthy wine with significant aging potential, offering both immediate enjoyment and long-term development.
EST VALUE $140
Starting bid
The 2008 Checkerboard Vineyards Kings Row Red is a bold, structured Napa Valley red blend, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, from Diamond Mountain District, known for its intense dark fruit, spice, and earthy notes, with a long finish, and is considered excellent for drinking now or cellaring further. It's the "second wine" of Checkerboard, made from the same vineyard lots as the flagship wine but intended to be more approachable earlier, offering power and concentration with rich tannins.
EST VALUE $125
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The 2007 Entre Nous Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly-rated, full-bodied American red wine from Oakville, Napa Valley, known for its elegance, complexity, and aging potential, with notes of dark fruit, spice, and minerality, and is considered a standout from the excellent 2007 vintage. Produced by Kristine Ashe Vineyards (later Entre Nous), it features winemaker Philippe Melka and is praised for its balance, silky texture, and long finish, with some reviewers noting it was drinking beautifully but still had aging capacity. EST VALUE $125
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Trinchero Family Estates VIP Tour and Tasting for Four with an array of wines from the Trinchero Family Estates portfolio and a selection of our chef’s favorite cheeses.
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Two bottles of wine from Sabina Vineyards including a 750mL 2022 Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon and a 750mL 2024 Russian River Pinot Noir. EST VALUE: $270
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Amanda Sands Hairdressing of Fika Salon haircut service includes a consultation, shampoo, cut, and a blow dry style. EST VALUE: $130
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3 750mL Lithology EST. VALUE: $450
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$100 gift card to Rutherford Grill. Rutherford Grill is situated at the crossroads of Highway 29 and Rutherford Road, occupying a site amongst Napa’s oldest historic wineries like Beaulieu, Inglenook, and others. The Grill is where many valley winemakers rub shoulders with visitors at our island bar next to a dramatic display kitchen. High energy yet gracious, Rutherford Grill is a place where one can enjoy terrific wines and comforting cuisine from our seasoned and attentive staff.
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This Auction Item entitles you to a round of golf for 2 at the Silverado Resort Country Cub in Napa Valley. It includes a golf cart and driving range privileges. Any expenses incurred during the day (food and beverages) will be at the players’ expense. The days of play are Monday through Thursday, subject to availability. VALUE: $500
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A Spa Gel Pedicure with Debbie Davisson at Purcelli Salon in Napa, CA. VALUE: $80
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