Willow PAFA's 2026 Online Auction Items 1-50

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Valued at $85/person (total value $340) this item is an incredible experience at Sequoia Grove Winery. This experience offers a small taste of everything Sequoia Grove has to offer with a curated selection of wines paired with thoughtful, delicious bites crafted by Executive Chef Bryce Palmer. Hosted in our beautiful estate gardens (weather permitting) or historic barn, circa 1908. Available Wednesday-Sunday
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Dedicated to the cultivation of Northern California art past, present and future, di Rosa maintains the world’s foremost collection of contemporary art from the region. Through ongoing exhibitions and educational programming, di Rosa educates and inspires audiences with stories of Northern California’s unique arts ecosystem. The Family Membership includes Free admission + public tours, Bring a guest for free, Member Previews + member-only events, E-Newsletters,10% discount on public programs,10% Shop Discount NARM reciprocal privileges (1200+ museums) 2 Membership Cards
di Rosa admission for immediate family members,10% on one week of summer camp, AND the Art Catalog!
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Your kiddo will be the coolest kid in school when they show up in a Patrol Vehicle! NSO Deputy Aimee Paniagua will pick your child and drop them off at school (they may even get to use the lights!)
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2 hour swim up to 8 people in a private pool in North Napa through Swimply. A $248 value! All guests must know how to swim and be potty trained. After bidder has “won” we will provide you with the owners email to schedule date and time of your swim!
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1 hour Family Portrait Session from Cady.com Location to be determined based on time of year. All digital images, with rights to print anywhere included. Value of $1500!!!
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Realm Full Advisory Service, a comprehensive home planning package (valued at $499) with a $1,000 construction credit toward your project when signed with a licensed contractor you meet with your Realm Advisor. https://realmhome.com
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Margaret Nissen Photography is offering a Child’s Portrait Photography Session! This includes a portrait session and 10 image digital bundle in black and white! Valued at $180 - but we think these images are priceless :)
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$50 gift card to Dutch Bros - one of our local favorites!
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Get four loaves of fresh baked homemade sourdough, one per week, delivered to your door!
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Fontanella Family Winery Wine Tasting and Cellar Experience for six! This item includes a tour and tasting for 6 guests to visit the beautiful Fontanella Family Winery property in the Mt. Veeder region and enjoy their current releases on their patio overlooking the winery and pond. ESTIMATED VALUE $390
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750mL bottle of 2014 Shafer Vineyards Napa Valley Stags Leap District Hillside Select. 98+ points Hillside Select is a wine of a place, produced each vintage from carefully selected blocks of the hillside vineyards surrounding the winery. These grapes are small and deeply colored, with concentrated flavors enhanced by meticulous winemaking and extensive aging in French oak barrels. Hillside Select consistently expresses the voluptuous fruit, rich flavors and velvety texture that characterize grapes grown in Stags Leap District
The 2014 vintage opens with an aromatic wave of deep, intense fruit and spices such as black plum, blackberry pie filling, cassis, and anise, along with nutmeg, dark toast, and dried rose petals. The energy in the nose is just as dramatic in the mouth with open, beautiful ripeness, mocha, briar fruit, pomegranate, baking spice, and ripe tannins that collectors will recognize as offering the promise of sensational things to come in the cellar. ESTIMATED VALUE: $400
Starting bid
750mL bottle of 2014 Shafer Vineyards Napa Valley Stags Leap District Hillside Select. 98+ points Hillside Select is a wine of a place, produced each vintage from carefully selected blocks of the hillside vineyards surrounding the winery. These grapes are small and deeply colored, with concentrated flavors enhanced by meticulous winemaking and extensive aging in French oak barrels. Hillside Select consistently expresses the voluptuous fruit, rich flavors and velvety texture that characterize grapes grown in Stags Leap District
The 2014 vintage opens with an aromatic wave of deep, intense fruit and spices such as black plum, blackberry pie filling, cassis, and anise, along with nutmeg, dark toast, and dried rose petals. The energy in the nose is just as dramatic in the mouth with open, beautiful ripeness, mocha, briar fruit, pomegranate, baking spice, and ripe tannins that collectors will recognize as offering the promise of sensational things to come in the cellar. ESTIMATED VALUE: $400
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60 minute Swedish Massage at the beautiful Greenhaus Day Spa in downtown Napa. VALUE: $130
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The 2008 Matthiasson Napa Valley Red is a Bordeaux-style blend (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot) known for its balanced, food-friendly profile with red and black fruit, oak spice, and herbal notes, reflecting the classic 2008 vintage in Napa. It's considered a well-made, elegant wine that was entering a peak drinking window around 2018, offering complexity without being overly ripe or high in alcohol, a hallmark of Steve Matthiasson's winemaking style. ESTIMATED VALUE: $150
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750mL bottle of 2009 Ovid Experiment, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvigno, No. P4.9 The 2009 Ovid Napa Valley Red is a highly-rated, powerful, and complex American red wine from Pritchard Hill, known for its rich dark fruit (plum, black cherry, mulberry), layered aromas (sandalwood, licorice, tobacco), and structured, polished tannins, with a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. It's praised for its depth, intensity, and ability to age gracefully, showing both power and finesse, with critics noting its impressive evolution in the glass and long finish. ESTIMATED VALUE: $200
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750 mL 2015 Dominus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Bottled. The 2015 Dominus Estate is a highly acclaimed, full-bodied Napa Valley red wine, a Bordeaux-style blend dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon (86%), with Petit Verdot (9%) and Cabernet Franc (5%). It's known for its elegance, power, and complexity, featuring notes of black fruits, earth, and spice, with polished tannins and a long finish, making it drinkable now but also capable of aging for decades. Critics have awarded it near-perfect scores, calling it a "flawless" and "phenomenal" wine. ESTIMATED VALUE: $385
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750 mL 2015 Opus One Napa Valley Red Wine. 6
The 2015 Opus One is a highly acclaimed, Bordeaux-style Napa Valley red blend (81% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7% Cabernet Franc, 6% Merlot, 4% Petit Verdot, 2% Malbec) characterized by its rich, velvety texture, dark fruit flavors, and fine-grained tannins. Known for its elegance, this vintage features notes of blackcurrant, plum, violet, and cocoa. ESTIMATED VALUE $500
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750mL 2015 Realm Cellars The Bard. The 2015 The Bard is a blend of 73% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc, and 4% Petit Verdot. This wine is a Napa Valley Bordeaux-style blend and Realm Cellars' flagship wine. It is considered a dynamic expression of Napa Valley, with grapes sourced from various regions, including esteemed vineyards like Beckstoffer To Kalon. Some reviewers have noted aromas and flavors of darker fruits, tobacco, vanilla bean, violets, and spice. ESTIMATED VALUE: $200
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750 mL 2017 Alpha Omega Napa Valley Red Wine ERA. The 2017 Alpha Omega 'ERA' Red is a premium Napa Valley Bordeaux-style blend, primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, known for its rich, structured, and complex profile with notes of cassis, plum, and spice, balanced by firm tannins and oak, with significant aging potential. It's considered a flagship wine from the estate, blending Old World techniques with New World technology, and is built to cellar, with many critics recommending it for enjoyment from 2027–2032 or later. ESTIMATED VALUE: $300
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750 mL 2003 Araujo Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Eisele Vineyard The 2003 Araujo Eisele Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly-rated, full-bodied Napa Valley red known for its elegance, complexity, and aging potential, featuring notes of blackcurrant, blackberry, and floral/earthy undertones, with a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. It's considered a superb wine from a great vintage, balancing power with finesse, and is drinking beautifully now but can age for decades. The "British red wine" part of the query likely refers to its availability or perception in the UK market, as it's a classic Napa cult wine. ESTIMATED VALUE $300
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750 mL 1998 Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon Hillside Select. This wine is made with 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Stags Leap District hillside vineyards. The grapes are small and deeply colored with concentrated flavors, and aged in new French oak barrels for 32 months. Some reviewers described the wine as having soft tannins, a luscious blend of currants, vanilla, black tea, and mineral, with voluptuous fruit, rich flavors, and velvety texture. ESTIMATED VALUE $300
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750 mL The 2015 M. Etain Cabernet Sauvignon from Scarecrow Vineyards is a highly acclaimed, limited-production (approx. 400 cases) "second label" wine from the J.J. Cohn Estate in Rutherford. Crafted by winemaker Celia Welch, it features notes of black cherry, plum, and espresso, offering a more approachable, plush, and juicy style than the flagship bottling ESTIMATED VALUE $300
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Last Bottle is a daily purveyor of fine wines. They offer one hand-picked wine per day until it sells out– and it sells out fast, often in hours! Their juice is always at incredible prices, we’re talking 30%-70% off retail. They are not a wine club, but they DO have a lot of fun. There is no subscription or hidden fees— what you see is what you get.
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First Bottle is a “sister-site” to the much-loved and wildly popular one-wine-per-day site Last Bottle. They discovered that people who loved the picks at Last Bottle needed a place to buy MORE of their favorite wines and browse the ambrosial world of vinous deliciousness. So they built First Bottle. Same buying team as Last Bottle, same ridiculously high standards on quality and price, same warehouse and crack shipping team, same FREE SHIPPING on all orders of 6+ bottles– just way more wine to check out!
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Hello there and a joyeux welcome to Last Bubbles, the first and only daily wine deal that is 100% sparkling! Yes, you read that right — Champagne for days (of course) and bubbles of all kinds from each nook and cranny of the winemaking world. Every morning you can expect an email from Last Bubbles with a hand-picked sparkler priced well-below retail, with free shipping on multiple bottles and sold until it’s gone (as in: first come, first served!)
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - 4 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - 2 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - 4 Reserved Second Row Middle seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Thursday, May 7, 2026 - 4 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Thursday, May 7, 2026 - 2 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Thursday, May 7, 2026 - 4 Reserved Second Row Middle seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Friday, May 8, 2026 - 4 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Friday, May 8, 2026 - 2 Reserved Front Row seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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Friday, May 8, 2026 - 4 Reserved Second Row Middle seats to the Willy Wonka Kids production.
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The winner of this auction lot will get Remi💕🐾 in their classroom for the whole school day. Once the winner is announced the day would need to be worked out with family and teacher
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Create a memory your child will talk about for years. Your child will: wear a special lanyard for the day (whistle included!), help lead number corner, help pass out papers, line up the class, ring the chimes, will choose a read-aloud of their choice to read or have Mrs. Petersen read to the class, will help Mrs. Petersen supervise morning recess, eat lunch with Mrs. Petersen in the staff lounge, and get a "Teacher of the Day" certificate and photo. Once the winner is announced the day would need to be worked out with family and teacher 🍎
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Spring Mountain Red Wine Elivette 2007 (6 Liter). ESTIMATED VALUE $3,120 The 2007 delivers an abundance of red fruit aromas. Youthful but well-developed tannins coat the palate and shape the wine. The 2007 is approachable now, but will reward cellaring. In its youth, decant for 1-2 hours to fully open the many layers of this wine.
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Spring Mountain Red Wine Elivette 2004 (6 Liter) ESTIMATED VALUE 3,840 The concentrated terroir of our mountain vineyards always yields wines of intense color and extraction. The 2004 is no exception. Built on a Bordeaux model, this wine is infused with elegant fruit characteristics from its constituent varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc. Bright notes of raspberry from the Cabernet Franc mingle with the black currant of the Cabernet Sauvignon, the black cherry of the Merlot and the intriguing violet and citrus aromas of the Petit Verdot. Structured in the style of a classic Bordeaux, this wine will age gracefully for 10 to 20 years. In its youth, it will benefit from decanting.
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Spend the day with Principal Dunne! Your child will get to assist with announcements and other administrative tasks, visit classrooms, and learn about school operations!
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Be the WHOLE SCHOOL’S HERO and gift everyone a Pajama Day!!!
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FOUR Front Row Reserved Seats of the PARENT SECTION to 5th Grade Graduation.
NOTE : The Parent Section is directly behind the Student Section. These 4 seats will be clearly marked and reserved with the Winners name in the middle of the front row of the PARENT SECTION - as we cannot give up the Student’s Seats :)
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THE YOUNT ROOM | Yountville Library Wine Experience for Eight
This auction item invites a party of eight (8) to a private tasting of library wines from Cain, Conn Creek, and Cornerstone. Dig deep into the cellar of three iconic Napa Valley producers, thoughtfully curated under one roof at The Yount Room. With vintages reflecting the past three decades, your group will have the unique opportunity to taste history in a relaxed setting designed for connection and discovery.
Value: $800
Guests: Up to 8
Includes: Curated library wine tasting experience
Contact: [email protected]
Advance reservation is required.
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The Collective Flight
This auction item invites a party of four (4) to our Collective Flight – experience five unique winemakers’ vision of the Napa Valley. Anchored by three iconic Napa Valley producers, be amongst the first to discover Yountville’s only collective tasting room.
Value: $235
Guests: Up to 4
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The Non-Alc Flight
This auction item invites four (4) guests to an immersive tasting experience exploring the rapidly evolving world of non-alcoholic wine and alternative beverages at The Yount Room.
Guided by our hospitality team, guests will sample a curated selection of the best NA expressions in the market, including those coming from our own local community. This flight showcases not only the diversity and quality of these options but also encourages curiosity and conversation about what it means to have NA options open at your table.
Value: $200
Guests: Up to 4
Includes: Non-Alc Intro Tasting for Four (4). Charcuterie board included.
Contact: [email protected]
Advance reservation is required. ded.
Contact: [email protected]
Advance reservation is required.
Starting bid
Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford presents a Complimentary Wine Tasting Experience for Four Guests.
By Appointment Only.
VALUE $340
Starting bid
FOUR Club-Level Tickets to the 2026 San Francisco Giants season.
The tickets will be available for one of the following dates:
Sunday June 14th 2026,
Sunday June 28th 2026,
OR
Sunday July 12th 2026
The Winner of this Auction Item will be able to select from one of the above dates, and then the tickets will be purchased by the Donor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!