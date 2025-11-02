WillowBend Farms Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: $160.00
Donated from Cornerstone Sunday School Class Mt Olive Church
Contents:
Snacks:
Microwave Popcorn (10 count)
Peanuts (2 lbs)
Club Crackers (12.5 ounces)
Toasteds Crackers (12 ounces)
Lance cheddar cheese crackers (10 individual wrapped packages)
Pringles (4 cans ~ 1.4 ounce each)
Coke (4 bottles ~ 16.9 FL ounce)
Popcorn oil
Popcorn seasoning
Candy:
M & M’s (2 large bags ~ 2 lbs each)
Raisinets (10 boxes ~ 3.1 ounces)
Milk Duds (1 ~ 5 ounces)
Junior Mints (1 ~ 3.5 ounces)
Whoppers (1 ~ 5 ounces)
Nerds (2 - 3 ounce)
Lindt Milk Chocolate (4.4 ounces)
Jelly Belly Buttered popcorn flavored jelly beans (7.5 ounce)
Miscellaneous:
Netflix Gift Card $20
Popcorn Tin
Large bowl with 2 matching small bowls
Movie Night Party Decorations
Starting bid
Value: $500
Contains:
2 nights at Good Steward Farms AirBNB (Delano)
2 bowling nights for 5 at Leisure Time Bowling (Cleveland)
2 passes to Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga)
4 passes to Creative Discovery Museum (Chattanooga)
4 passes to Chattanooga Zoo
Starting bid
Value: $150
Contains:
Body training kit
Breaking Free From Body Shame workbook
Massager
Scalp massager
Stickers and bracelet
1 free booking or mini-retreat
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