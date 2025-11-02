Hosted by

WillowBend Farms Inc

About this event

Sales closed

WillowBend Farms Silent Auction

Pick-up location

95 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN 37311, USA

Movie Night Gift Basket item
Movie Night Gift Basket
$80

Starting bid

Value: $160.00 

Donated from Cornerstone Sunday School Class Mt Olive Church 


Contents:

Snacks:

Microwave Popcorn (10 count)

Peanuts (2 lbs)

Club Crackers (12.5 ounces)

Toasteds Crackers (12 ounces)

Lance cheddar cheese crackers (10 individual wrapped packages)

Pringles (4 cans ~ 1.4 ounce each)

Coke (4 bottles ~ 16.9 FL ounce)

Popcorn oil

Popcorn seasoning 


Candy:

M & M’s (2 large bags ~ 2 lbs each)

Raisinets (10 boxes ~ 3.1 ounces)

Milk Duds (1 ~ 5 ounces)

Junior Mints (1 ~ 3.5 ounces)

Whoppers (1 ~ 5 ounces)

Nerds (2 - 3 ounce)

Lindt Milk Chocolate (4.4 ounces)

Jelly Belly Buttered popcorn flavored jelly beans (7.5 ounce)


Miscellaneous:

Netflix Gift Card $20

Popcorn Tin

Large bowl with 2 matching small bowls

Movie Night Party Decorations

Local Fun Tree item
Local Fun Tree
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500


Contains:

2 nights at Good Steward Farms AirBNB (Delano)

2 bowling nights for 5 at Leisure Time Bowling (Cleveland)

2 passes to Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga)

4 passes to Creative Discovery Museum (Chattanooga)

4 passes to Chattanooga Zoo

Revelation Wellness Bakset item
Revelation Wellness Bakset
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150


Contains:

Body training kit

Breaking Free From Body Shame workbook

Massager

Scalp massager

Stickers and bracelet

1 free booking or mini-retreat

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