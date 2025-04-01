Willowbrook Arts Camp Fundraising Auction

2 tickets for the performance of your choice at the 2025 season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sackcloth & Ashes blanket (exact style pictured), $20 in gift cards for Dutch Bros. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $310
https://www.osfashland.org/
https://sackclothandashes.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
2 tickets for the performance of your choice at the 2025 season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sackcloth & Ashes blanket (exact style pictured), $20 in gift cards for Dutch Bros. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $310
https://www.osfashland.org/
https://sackclothandashes.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Camp Dakota Paintball Party, Nothing Bundt Cakes
$20
Starting bid
Camp Dakota paintball or gellyball party for 6 (All necessary rental equipment, including a semi-automatic paintball markers or gellyball blasters and face shields, unlimited CO2/Air refills or battery packs, access to Camp Dakota’s paintball field or gellyball field is included. Paintballs/gellyballs not included, see website for pricing), Camp Dakota large one topping pizza, and Nothing Bundt Cakes Tualatin 8” Bundt cake gift certificate.
Total package value: $201
https://www.campdakota.com/
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/cakes/?bakery=63
Camp Dakota paintball or gellyball party for 6 (All necessary rental equipment, including a semi-automatic paintball markers or gellyball blasters and face shields, unlimited CO2/Air refills or battery packs, access to Camp Dakota’s paintball field or gellyball field is included. Paintballs/gellyballs not included, see website for pricing), Camp Dakota large one topping pizza, and Nothing Bundt Cakes Tualatin 8” Bundt cake gift certificate.
Total package value: $201
https://www.campdakota.com/
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/cakes/?bakery=63
5 Items from Portland Leather Goods
$20
Starting bid
Portland Leather Goods medium crossbody tote in champagne, medium journal, trifold wallet, keychain pouch, makeup bag, stickers. Exact items in photos. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $398
https://www.portlandleathergoods.com/
Portland Leather Goods medium crossbody tote in champagne, medium journal, trifold wallet, keychain pouch, makeup bag, stickers. Exact items in photos. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $398
https://www.portlandleathergoods.com/
Stoller, Ponzi Wine Tasting
$20
Starting bid
Stoller Family Estate wine tasting for 4 and Ponzi Vineyards wine tasting for 4.
Total package value: $300
https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/
https://www.ponzivineyards.com/
Stoller Family Estate wine tasting for 4 and Ponzi Vineyards wine tasting for 4.
Total package value: $300
https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/
https://www.ponzivineyards.com/
Blick Art Materials, HART Theatre
$20
Starting bid
Blick Art Materials $100 gift certificate and 2 tickets to any performance at HART Theatre in Hillsboro.
Total package value: $144
https://www.dickblick.com/
https://www.hart-theatre.org/
Blick Art Materials $100 gift certificate and 2 tickets to any performance at HART Theatre in Hillsboro.
Total package value: $144
https://www.dickblick.com/
https://www.hart-theatre.org/
2 passes to Wings and Waves Waterpark, 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value $146
https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
2 passes to Wings and Waves Waterpark, 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value $146
https://www.wingsandwaveswaterpark.com/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Wildlife Safari, Dutch Bros
$10
Starting bid
2 tickets for drive through safari at Wildlife Safari and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value: $72
https://wildlifesafari.net/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
2 tickets for drive through safari at Wildlife Safari and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value: $72
https://wildlifesafari.net/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Hopscotch Portland, Dutch Bros
$20
Starting bid
4 tickets for admission to Hopscotch Portland and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value: $116
https://letshopscotch.com/locations/portland
https://www.dutchbros.com/
4 tickets for admission to Hopscotch Portland and $20 in gift cards to Dutch Bros.
Total package value: $116
https://letshopscotch.com/locations/portland
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Langer's Entertainment Center Family Package
$20
Starting bid
Langer’s Entertainment Center Family 4 pack (4 - Passes to Laser Tag, 4 - Passes for Bowling, 4 - Shoe Rentals, 4 - Passes for Rock Climbing, 4 - $5 Bonus Bucks for Arcade use, 4 - Passes to Timber Town).
Total package value: $288
https://langersfun.com/
Langer’s Entertainment Center Family 4 pack (4 - Passes to Laser Tag, 4 - Passes for Bowling, 4 - Shoe Rentals, 4 - Passes for Rock Climbing, 4 - $5 Bonus Bucks for Arcade use, 4 - Passes to Timber Town).
Total package value: $288
https://langersfun.com/
Bullwinkle's Fun Center, Evergreen Aviation Museum, Dutch
$20
Starting bid
2 $20 game cards and 1 large one topping pizza at Bullwinkle’s Family Fun Center, 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, and $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards.
Total package value: $162
https://bullwinkles.com/wilsonville/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
2 $20 game cards and 1 large one topping pizza at Bullwinkle’s Family Fun Center, 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, and $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards.
Total package value: $162
https://bullwinkles.com/wilsonville/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Al's Garden Center, Old Spaghetti Factory, Dutch Bros
$20
Starting bid
Al’s Garden Center certificate for twelve 4” edible plants, Old Spaghetti Factory gift basket (2 glasses, 2 pencils, 2 Torani syrups, and certificates for 1 free Sicilian Garlic Cheese Bread and 1 free dessert), $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $115
https://als-gardencenter.com/
https://www.osf.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Al’s Garden Center certificate for twelve 4” edible plants, Old Spaghetti Factory gift basket (2 glasses, 2 pencils, 2 Torani syrups, and certificates for 1 free Sicilian Garlic Cheese Bread and 1 free dessert), $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.)
Total package value: $115
https://als-gardencenter.com/
https://www.osf.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Oregon Coast Aquarium, Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum
$20
Starting bid
2 tickets for admission to the Oregon Coast Aquarium and 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.
Total package value: $136
https://aquarium.org/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
2 tickets for admission to the Oregon Coast Aquarium and 4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum.
Total package value: $136
https://aquarium.org/
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
Oaks Amusement Park, Dutch Bros
$20
Starting bid
4 ride bracelets for a day of unlimited rides at Oaks Amusement Park and $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards.
Total package value: $218
https://www.oakspark.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
4 ride bracelets for a day of unlimited rides at Oaks Amusement Park and $20 in Dutch Bros gift cards.
Total package value: $218
https://www.oakspark.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
OMSI, Fire on the Mountain, Dutch Bros
$20
Starting bid
4 tickets for admission to OMSI, $25 Fire on the Mountain gift card, and Dutch Bros $10 gift card.
Total package value: $115
https://omsi.edu/
https://www.portlandwings.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
4 tickets for admission to OMSI, $25 Fire on the Mountain gift card, and Dutch Bros $10 gift card.
Total package value: $115
https://omsi.edu/
https://www.portlandwings.com/
https://www.dutchbros.com/
Flip Children's Museum, Insomnia Coffee
$10
Starting bid
5 visit family pass (1 adult + 1 child) for Flip Children's Museum and $20 in gift cards for Insomnia Coffee.
Total package value: $85
https://www.flipmuseum.org/
https://insomniacoffee.co/
5 visit family pass (1 adult + 1 child) for Flip Children's Museum and $20 in gift cards for Insomnia Coffee.
Total package value: $85
https://www.flipmuseum.org/
https://insomniacoffee.co/
Aviation Museum, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Gourmet Gift Baskets
$20
Starting bid
4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, Certificate for 12 Bundtinis at Nothing Bundt Cakes Tualatin, and $25 gift certificate for Gourmet Gift Baskets.
Total package value: $132
https://www.gourmetgiftbaskets.com/
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/cakes/?bakery=63
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
4 tickets for admission to Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, Certificate for 12 Bundtinis at Nothing Bundt Cakes Tualatin, and $25 gift certificate for Gourmet Gift Baskets.
Total package value: $132
https://www.gourmetgiftbaskets.com/
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/cakes/?bakery=63
https://www.evergreenmuseum.org/
KingPins, McMenamins
$20
Starting bid
$50 arcade fun card for KingPins and $50 gift card for McMenamins.
Total value: $100
https://mykingpins.com/
https://www.mcmenamins.com/
$50 arcade fun card for KingPins and $50 gift card for McMenamins.
Total value: $100
https://mykingpins.com/
https://www.mcmenamins.com/
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