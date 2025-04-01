Willowbrook Arts Camp Fundraising Auction

2 tickets for the performance of your choice at the 2025 season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sackcloth & Ashes blanket (exact style pictured), $20 in gift cards for Dutch Bros. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.) Total package value: $310 https://www.osfashland.org/ https://sackclothandashes.com/ https://www.dutchbros.com/

2 tickets for the performance of your choice at the 2025 season of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Sackcloth & Ashes blanket (exact style pictured), $20 in gift cards for Dutch Bros. (Winning bidder of this package must pick up items at the Willowbrook office in Tualatin. We will be in touch to arrange date time.) Total package value: $310 https://www.osfashland.org/ https://sackclothandashes.com/ https://www.dutchbros.com/

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