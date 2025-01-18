Wilmot Ski Team End of Season Team Dinner and Bowling Party - Tyrol Basin Race 2025

Every attendee needs their own ticket. THIS TICKET IS A BUFFET DINNER TICKET ONLY, in the party room, and is non-refundable. Ticket includes (appetizers, salad, buffet dinner of ham, oven roasted chicken, and vegetarian lasagna, nonalcoholic drinks, and dessert). NO BOWLING.
Buffet Dinner Ticket WITH Bowling
$30
Every attendee needs their own ticket. THIS TICKET IS A BUFFET DINNER TICKET WITH BOWLING, in the party room, and is non-refundable. Ticket includes (appetizers, salad, buffet dinner of ham, oven roasted chicken, and vegetarian lasagna, nonalcoholic drinks, and dessert). BOWLING INCLUDED IN THIS TICKET. (2 bowling games and shoes).
Please choose this ticket ONLY if you actually intend to bowl. We need to give a real count of bowlers so that the correct number of lanes are reserved.
Coach Group Ticket
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 18 tickets
Coach Group Ticket to be issued by WST to Coaches.
Pizza Dinner WITH Bowling
$25
Every attendee needs their own ticket. THIS TICKET IS A PIZZA DINNER TICKET WITH BOWLING, on the lanes, and is non-refundable. Ticket includes (appetizers, pizza, subs, nonalcoholic drinks, and dessert). BOWLING INCLUDED IN THIS TICKET. (2 bowling games and shoes).
Please choose this ticket ONLY if you actually intend to bowl. We need to give a real count of bowlers so that the correct number of lanes are reserved.
