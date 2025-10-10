Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

Hosted by

Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

About this event

Wilson Aquatics Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Silver Level
$250

Hole sponsor-
Placard at hole
Recognition and promotion of business

Gold Level
$500

Placard at hole
Recognition and promotion of business
Opportunity to set up booth/table to interact with players

Platinum level
$750

Placard with business name
Recognition and promotion of business
Opportunity to set up at a contest hole with more interaction with players

Season sponsor
$1,000

Placard with business name
Recognition and promotion of business
Opportunity to set up at a contest hole with more interaction with players


Banner at NEW POOL promoting your business and support for Wilson Aquatics for 1 calendar year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!