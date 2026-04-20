Wilson Girls Aquatics Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Jarvis Wine 2018 ($250+)
Raffia tote
4 wine glasses
Charcuterie board
Valued at over $300
Starting bid
Malie Ambiance Gift Box ($100)
Ko Hana Koho Hawaii Agricole Run
Honolulu Whole Coffee Beans
Honolulu Host Milk Chocolate Alohanacs
Two Tiki Glasses
Mai Thai Hand Towel
Wooden Aloha Sign
Valued at $270
Starting bid
Stadium Cushions
Bruin Towel
Bruin Swim T-Shirt X2
Loud Cup
Candy
Valued at $170
Starting bid
L-Antica Pizzeria Gift Card - $200
This Time Next Year Cabernet
Italian Cookies
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Grand Malo Jamaica Tequila
Vintage Cactus Glasses
Airplane Themed Crossbody
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Domenico's Gift Card - $100
Saldo Red Wine Blend
Valued at $130
Starting bid
Grit Cycle 5 Classes - $114
Nalgene Water Bottle
Dry Bag
LMNT Drink Packets
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Raq Star Salon Wax Certificate - $50
Mini Prosecco
Body Scrub
Enchante Soy Candle
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Orange-flavored Vodka
Sparkling Mineral Water Mixers
Sugared Citrus Slices
Chocolate Orange Confections
Tumbler
Floral Insulated Cooler & Shaker
$150 gift card to Gorjana Total Valued at $225
Starting bid
Reflections Med Spa & Salon Gift Card - $275
Starting bid
Reflection Med Spa & Salon Gift Card - $500
Starting bid
$50 Sports Basement Gift Certificate
TJ’s Collapsible Tote
Nalgene Water Bottle
Striped Towel
Snacks
Candy
Energy Drink & Nutrition
Rainbow Trail Mix
Valued at $150
Starting bid
BruMate Insulated Tumbler ($50)
$25 Panera Gift Card
$25 Target Gift Card
$25 Ulta Gift Card
Scrunchies
EOS Vanilla Lotion Mist
Lip Butter Cream
Diet Cokes
Dark Chocolate
Make Up Duo
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Trader Joe’s Tote
Sented Candle - Peonie Bloom
Hand Soup - Peonie Bloom
Sour Candy
Spicy Tempura Snack
BBQ Potato Chip
Cashew Candy
PB&J Oat Bites
Gummies
Seasoned Popcorn
Springle Jangle
Belgian Truffle
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Gift Card - $
Espalon Reposado Tequila X2
Shaker
Margarita Glasses
Hot Pepper Plastic Tumblers
Salsa Bowl
Salsa
Salt Bowl
Skinny Mix
Mexican Blanket
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Small Cafe - $100
Waffle Maker
4 Wooden Bowls & Serving Tray
4 Flutes & a Pitcher
Napkins, Snacks, & Chocolate
2 La Marca Prosecco
Sextant Pinot Nior/ Hilt Pinot Nior
& Argle Brut
Valued at over $350
Starting bid
Amika Products
LED Red Light Therapy Mask
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Gold Molecule Products
Firming Gel Mask
Assorted Serums
& General Facial Goodness
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Wood Creek Distillery Bourbon Whiskey
Grands Vins De Bordeaux
The Second Owl Gift Card - $100
Cheese Board
Assorted Cheeses, Crackers, Almonds,
Dried Apricots & Salami
Two Hand Towels
Two Wine Tumblers
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Human Aeon - A Hidden Spa - A Day Pass for 2
‘I Hope You Brought Wine’ Entry Mat
Decoy Red & Rutherford White
Two Wine Glasses
Wood Serving Board, 4 Bowls & Tray
Cheese & Knife Set
Turtle Serving Dish
Dish Towels
Olives
Valued at over $500
Starting bid
Long Beach Lifeguard Dory
Colorado Lagoon
Long Beach, California
4.5 x 7"
Watercolor by Carol Fassnacht
Signed Original Giclee
10/50
email: [email protected]
Valued at over $300
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