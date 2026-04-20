Hosted by

Wilson Girls Aquatics Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Wilson Girls Aquatics Silent Auction 2026

Napa Valley Wine Picnic item
Napa Valley Wine Picnic
$50

Starting bid

Jarvis Wine 2018 ($250+)

Raffia tote

4 wine glasses

Charcuterie board


Valued at over $300

Hawaiian Sunset Escape item
Hawaiian Sunset Escape
$50

Starting bid

Malie Ambiance Gift Box ($100)

Ko Hana Koho Hawaii Agricole Run

Honolulu Whole Coffee Beans

Honolulu Host Milk Chocolate Alohanacs

Two Tiki Glasses

Mai Thai Hand Towel

Wooden Aloha Sign


Valued at $270

Bleacher Survival Kit item
Bleacher Survival Kit
$50

Starting bid

Stadium Cushions

Bruin Towel

Bruin Swim T-Shirt X2

Loud Cup

Candy


Valued at $170

Bella Sera item
Bella Sera
$50

Starting bid

L-Antica Pizzeria Gift Card - $200

This Time Next Year Cabernet

Italian Cookies


Valued at $250

Tequila Flight item
Tequila Flight
$25

Starting bid

Grand Malo Jamaica Tequila

Vintage Cactus Glasses

Airplane Themed Crossbody


Valued at $150

2nd Street Date Night item
2nd Street Date Night
$25

Starting bid

Domenico's Gift Card - $100

Saldo Red Wine Blend


Valued at $130

Test Your Grit! item
Test Your Grit!
$25

Starting bid

Grit Cycle 5 Classes - $114

Nalgene Water Bottle

Dry Bag

LMNT Drink Packets


Valued at $150

Raq Star Treatment item
Raq Star Treatment
$25

Starting bid

Raq Star Salon Wax Certificate - $50

Mini Prosecco

Body Scrub

Enchante Soy Candle


Valued at $110

Citrus Soiree item
Citrus Soiree
$25

Starting bid

Orange-flavored Vodka

Sparkling Mineral Water Mixers

Sugared Citrus Slices

Chocolate Orange Confections

Tumbler

Floral Insulated Cooler & Shaker

$150 gift card to Gorjana Total Valued at $225

Reflections Mini Spa Day item
Reflections Mini Spa Day
$50

Starting bid

Reflections Med Spa & Salon Gift Card - $275

Reflections Ultimate Spa Day item
Reflections Ultimate Spa Day
$100

Starting bid

Reflection Med Spa & Salon Gift Card - $500

Swim Meet Essentials item
Swim Meet Essentials
$25

Starting bid

$50 Sports Basement Gift Certificate

TJ’s Collapsible Tote

Nalgene Water Bottle

Striped Towel

Snacks

Candy

Energy Drink & Nutrition

Rainbow Trail Mix


Valued at $150

Pamper Mom item
Pamper Mom
$25

Starting bid

BruMate Insulated Tumbler ($50)

$25 Panera Gift Card

$25 Target Gift Card

$25 Ulta Gift Card

Scrunchies

EOS Vanilla Lotion Mist

Lip Butter Cream

Diet Cokes

Dark Chocolate

Make Up Duo


Valued at $150

Snack Attack item
Snack Attack
$25

Starting bid

Trader Joe’s Tote

Sented Candle - Peonie Bloom

Hand Soup - Peonie Bloom

Sour Candy

Spicy Tempura Snack

BBQ Potato Chip

Cashew Candy

PB&J Oat Bites

Gummies

Seasoned Popcorn

Springle Jangle

Belgian Truffle


Valued at $150

Turn Up the Heat item
Turn Up the Heat
$50

Starting bid

Gift Card - $

Espalon Reposado Tequila X2

Shaker

Margarita Glasses

Hot Pepper Plastic Tumblers

Salsa Bowl

Salsa

Salt Bowl

Skinny Mix

Mexican Blanket


Valued at $250

Brunch Me Hard item
Brunch Me Hard
$50

Starting bid

Small Cafe - $100

Waffle Maker

4 Wooden Bowls & Serving Tray

4 Flutes & a Pitcher

Napkins, Snacks, & Chocolate

2 La Marca Prosecco

Sextant Pinot Nior/ Hilt Pinot Nior

& Argle Brut

Valued at over $350

Treat Yo Self item
Treat Yo Self
$50

Starting bid

Amika Products

LED Red Light Therapy Mask

Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Gold Molecule Products

Firming Gel Mask

Assorted Serums

& General Facial Goodness

Valued at $250

Sip & Savor item
Sip & Savor
$50

Starting bid

Wood Creek Distillery Bourbon Whiskey

Grands Vins De Bordeaux

The Second Owl Gift Card - $100

Cheese Board

Assorted Cheeses, Crackers, Almonds,

Dried Apricots & Salami

Two Hand Towels

Two Wine Tumblers

Valued at $250

Indulge & Restore item
Indulge & Restore
$100

Starting bid

Human Aeon - A Hidden Spa - A Day Pass for 2

‘I Hope You Brought Wine’ Entry Mat

Decoy Red & Rutherford White

Two Wine Glasses

Wood Serving Board, 4 Bowls & Tray

Cheese & Knife Set

Turtle Serving Dish

Dish Towels

Olives

Valued at over $500

Ancient Mariner - Original Giclee - Signed item
Ancient Mariner - Original Giclee - Signed
$200

Starting bid

Long Beach Lifeguard Dory

Colorado Lagoon

Long Beach, California

4.5 x 7"


Watercolor by Carol Fassnacht

Signed Original Giclee

10/50

email: [email protected]


Valued at over $300

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