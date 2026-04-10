I Am Me Project Inc

Hosted by

I Am Me Project Inc

About this event

Wilson Park Scavenger Hunt

820 E 43rd St

Baltimore, MD 21212, USA

General Admission
$5

Individual Registration

Group of 5
$20

Team Sign Up

Activation Sponsor Spot
$300

Individual Sponsor Tables w/Tent & 2 Chairs

Builder Package
$250

*Year-end Annual 

Report recognition


*Quarter Page Patron Ad 


*Logo on Event Shirt


Supporter Package
$500

*Year-end Annual Report recognition


*Half Page Patron Ad 


*Logo on Event Shirt


*Recognition on all Social Media platforms


*Dedicated Activation Sponsor Spot


Seed Sponsor Package
$1,000

*Year-end Annual Report recognition


*Full Page Patron Ad 


*Logo on Event Shirt


*Recognition on all Social Media platforms


*Recognized as a sponsor in all printing, marketing, promotional, and program materials.


*Dedicated Activation Sponsor Spot


Patron Ad
$95

Whole Page Advertisement

Patron Ad
$50

Half Page

Patron Ad
$25

Quarter Page

Patron Ad
$15

Listing

Donation
$11

$1 for every year of our mission work. (11th Anniversary)

Mission Sustainer Donor
$132

$11 for 12 months

Add a donation for I Am Me Project Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!