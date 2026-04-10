Wilson Park Scavenger Hunt

About this event
Individual Registration
Team Sign Up
Individual Sponsor Tables w/Tent & 2 Chairs
*Year-end Annual
Report recognition
*Quarter Page Patron Ad
*Logo on Event Shirt
*Year-end Annual Report recognition
*Half Page Patron Ad
*Logo on Event Shirt
*Recognition on all Social Media platforms
*Dedicated Activation Sponsor Spot
*Year-end Annual Report recognition
*Full Page Patron Ad
*Logo on Event Shirt
*Recognition on all Social Media platforms
*Recognized as a sponsor in all printing, marketing, promotional, and program materials.
*Dedicated Activation Sponsor Spot
Whole Page Advertisement
Half Page
Quarter Page
Listing
$1 for every year of our mission work. (11th Anniversary)
$11 for 12 months
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!