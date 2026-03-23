Wilson Van/Wilson Family Foundation's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Patrick Wilson at the Palace Theater in NYC this June as he walks you to your seats for the 12-time Tony Nominated smash hit THE LOST BOYS now on Braodway and greets you afterward (potentially introducing you to some cast members - that will be efforted but cannot be guaranteed. Patrick's M&G is the only guarantee). Winning bidder will get FOUR of Patick's best seats in the house for a performance either the weekend of June 19-21st, 2026 or June 26-28th, 2026. The date will be chosen mutually within a week of auction ending. This does not include airfare, travel to NYC or lodging.
Starting bid
This is Patrick Wilson's shirt that he wore in the Broadway play "Barefoot In The Park". He has signed the inside collar. Certificate of Authenticity from the Wilson Family Foundation included.
This item can be shipped anywhere in the continental US for a flat $15 fee. International shipping rates will vary on location.
Starting bid
Fender guitar signed by Paul, Mark & Patrick Wilson of the Wilson Van, including Logan Wilson, Kassian Wilson, Bill Malik, Chuck Tillman, and Melanie Stringer.
Pickup/delivery preferred but this can be shipped for a flat fee of $125 in the United States. International rates will vary.
Starting bid
One of Patrick Wilson's 18" actual REMO drum heads from his drum kit that he has signed along with a Wilson Van crew shirt signed by Patrick, Paul & Mark Wilson. Comes with COA.
This item can be shipped in the US for $25 and international rates will depend on winning bidder's address.
Starting bid
Patrick Wilson signed King Orm figuring from the hit film Aquaman and actor Jason Mamoa signed bottle of Meili Vodka (pronounced "may-lee"). Meili is a premium, sustainable vodka co-founded by Momoa and designer Blaine Halvorson. Launched in 2023. This bottle was signed by Mamoa and Halvorson in Tampa, FL at their bottle signing. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity from the Wilson Family Foundation, Inc.
Starting bid
"Fields of Poppies" set of 3 original watercolor gouache floral folk paintings by actor/author/artist Dagmara Domincyzk. This is a one of a kind set Dagmara recently painted for us and donated which includes a framed 8x10 watercolor, a framed 6x8 watercolor and a framed 5x7 watercolor. Poppies are an international symbols for honoring and remembering military veterans who have sacrificed their lives in service. They are symbols of endurance and resilience and painting them brings her peace and memories of her childhood. This item can be shipped for a flat $25 fee in the continental United States and additional shipping charges will follow for international shipping.
Starting bid
This DVD of the film BIG STONE GAP is signed by Patrick Wilson and Paul Wilson both of whom were featured in the film. Also included is a Wilson Van CREW shirt from their Jannus Live show in 2022 signed by Paul, Mark & Patrick Wilson. This item can be shipped anywhere in the continental US for a fee of $20 and additional charges will apply to an international address.
Starting bid
This is a one of a kind burgundy/wine colored pullover with super soft material and the Wilson Van logo sewn on the front left chest. This is a size Large (there are no other sizes avail at this time). This item can be shipped anywhere in the continental US for a fee of $15 and additional charges will apply to an international address.
Starting bid
Acquired from the 2026 Bobby Bowden Legacy Auction, this includes a signed copy of Bowden's book "Called to Coach" and eight pieces of glassware from Ann and Bobby Bowden's kitchen. There are four pieces of vintage "milk glass" and four clear drinking glasses considered their everyday items from their Tallahassee home. Comes with Certificate of Authenticity.
Due to the delicate nature of these items they can be shipped but this will require a packing and shipping additional fee to be determined by the winning bidder's home address.
Starting bid
Florida State Seminole legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Hall of Fame player Derrick Brooks signed jersey. Comes with COA.
This item can be shipped anywhere in the US for $15.
Starting bid
Florida State Seminole QB legend Jordan Travis signed jersey with COA. More than a signature, Travis did something for this jersey he doesn't do on most, he signed all of his statistics. Extremely rare item.
This can be shipped anywhere in the US for $15. International shipping will require a quote based on winning bidder's address.
Starting bid
This is a highly collectable vintage Tampa Bay Buccaneers satin Starter jacket in a size Large. The jacket is very clean considering it's age. No rips, tears or major stains and has been professionally cleaned. The Satin is in very good condition and includes the zipper inside the original pocket. Please note this is a used item considering it's vintage age and is non-refundable.
This item can be shipped anywhere in the continental United States for an additional $20 and will also be available for local pickup.
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy signed this jersey with COA. He won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 2018-2019, led the league in wins for five consecutive seasons and backstopped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020, setting a record of 18 playoff wins again in 2021 where he won the Conn Smyth Trophy as the most valuable player. This can be shipped for $15.
Starting bid
Gators former five-star QB DJ Lagway signed jersey with COA.
This item can be shipped anywhere in the US for $15.
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Rays & Chicago Cubs World Series winning manager Joe Maddon signed bottle of Diora Three Crowns wine signed at the Children's Dream Fund Dreammaker luncheon in Tampa in 2018. Comes with COA.
A 2014 offering, here is what Wine Enthusiast reports: This is a hearty and hedonistic blend of Syrah, Grenache, Viognier and Petit Verdot from one of Monterey's warmer regions. Pure blackberries and black cherries show on the brooding nose, with touches of mint and licorice. The palate is soft on entry, then come boisterous flavors of black currant and blueberry. Nettle, fennel and coffee elements add depth.
This item can be shipped but due to the fragile nature the winning bidder's address will determine shipping costs.
Starting bid
Three bottles of Buffalo Trace's award-winning Blanton's bourbon; an original single barrel Blanton's (92 proof), a Blanton's Gold (102 proof) and a 2020 Cask Strength Blanton's poured "Straight From The Barrel" at 130.9 proof. Comes with an exclusive Blanton's cutting board. This item cannot be shipped. Pickup/delivery must be arranged.
Starting bid
Three bottles of Buffalo Trace's award-winning Col. E.H. Taylor bourbon; Small Batch (just named the World's Best Small Batch Kentucky bourbon in 2026), Single Barrel (named the Best Single Barrel Bourbon in 2024), and the Barrel Proof Taylor that has won an astounding 31 honors as best bourbon over the years. This is Batch 14 poured in 2025 at 127.9 proof.
Pickup or delivery locally only, no shipping.
Starting bid
Three bottles of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey including a JD 10 year, JD 12 year and Tampa Bay Lightning JD gift set with a 750 ml bottle of Jack and two Lightning rocks glasses.
Pickup/delivery must be arranged as this item cannot be shipped.
Starting bid
Donated by Michael Moorefield of Brown-Forman, this highly allocated bottle of Jack Daniels is aged 14 years and is highly sought after. This item can be shipped anywhere in the continental US for a fee of $25 and it cannot be shipped internationally.
Starting bid
Highly allocated and highly sought-after, this Michter's 10 year Single Barrel bourbon is from a limited run of production barreled at 94.4 proof.
This item can be shipped in the US for $45. Delivery or pickup can also be arranged.
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