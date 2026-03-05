Front Runners & Walkers Fort Lauderdale

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Front Runners & Walkers Fort Lauderdale

About this event

Wilton Women's Walk/Run - a Front Runners Special Edition

2040 N Dixie Hwy

Wilton Manors, FL 33305, USA

Walk or Run + Complimentary Breakfast
Free

Required. Each participant must register themselves.

$10 Optional Donation for Women with Pride
$10

Women with Pride, a dedicated Pride Center initiative, provides education, outreach and linkage services, and programming for the South Florida LBTQ+ women’s community.

$20 Optional Donation for Women with Pride
$20

Women with Pride, a dedicated Pride Center initiative, provides education, outreach and linkage services, and programming for the South Florida LBTQ+ women’s community.

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