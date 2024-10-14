Wilton Youth Field Hockey's Silent Auction

You and a guest will have tickets to see Boyz II Men at Mohegan Sun on Saturday January 18th 2025 at 8pm.
Generously donated by STAR 99.9.
Boyz II Men have won fans the world over with their soulful multi-octave sound and incredible vocals. Given the monumental success of their albums and the timeless quality of their vocals, it's easy to see why Boyz II Men remain the most popular R&B group of all time. Ask any successful pop or R&B superstar which artists have inspired them, and chances are Boyz II Men will be at the top. From Justin Timberlake and Usher, to Justin Bieber and Beyonce, the most successful stars in the industry look to Boyz II Men as their idols.
NY Giants VS NY Jets Game - August 2025 (4 tickets)
$350
Four seats in Section 104, Row 23 (Seats 5,6,7, 8) and one “Gold Lot” parking pass. Enter the stadium up to two hours before game time to watch warmups and possibly get your favorite player’s autograph.
The seats are over the tunnel from which the Giants players run out at the start of the game.
Also includes admission to the NY Giants Legacy Club, where you can see Superbowl Trophies, historical uniforms and protective gear, bronze busts of Hall of Fame players and more.
This is a really family-oriented experience!
First-time game attendees can receive a certificate issued by the NY Giants and a special wristband to help locate kids who get lost.
For guests with sensory processing needs, the Giants Guest Services desk offers sensory bags containing noise cancelling headphones, fidget toys and weighted lap pads.
There is also a “Fun Zone” where kids can try some of the Football “Combine” events, such as vertical leap and sprints.
Game will be played at a date and time in August TBA, typically a Saturday at 1 pm, 4pm or 7pm.
Generously donated by The Brady Family.
College Creamery Drive By for 10
$50
Enjoy a visit from your favorite ice cream truck, College Creamery! They will stop by your home and include treats for 10 in your visit!
Generously donated by College Creamery.
**Home must be in Wilton, must be used between 5/1/25 - 9/30/25,
reservation for drive-by must be made at least 2 weeks in advance via email, additional servings cost $4/serving.
Golf Glove & Alignment Sticks
$60
Perfect for the golfer in your life this holiday season! Treat them to the perfect golf glove and alignment sticks for their next golf round!
Generously donated by Scotch & Skins.
Aroma Spa Gift Card
$90
Enjoy the gift of relaxation this holiday season with a $150 gift card towards Aroma Spa in Wilton Center.
https://www.facebook.com/AromaWilton
Generously donated by Aroma Spa.
B-Chic Package
$40
Enjoy a beautiful cosmetic bag, earrings, and a $20 gift card to B-Chic.
Generously donated by B-Chic - 78 Old Ridgefield Road Wilton, CT.
Winter Warmer Package
$65
Enjoy cozy mittens and hat set, a WYFH blanket, and a $20 gift card to CT Coffee to keep you warm this winter!
Generously donated by Blue Star Bazaar, Signature Style, & CT Coffee.
Mini Session with Lori Buchanan Photos
$200
You'll get a 20 minute mini photo session with Lori Buchanan. Plus 12-15 digital photos that she will pick from the session.
Generously donated by Lori Buchanan.
Zoomin' Groom Package
$60
Get your pup so fresh and so clean with a groom from Wilton based Zoomin Groomin. You'll get $100 of your mobile pet groom plus some treats for after their groom!
Generously donated by Zoomin Groom and The Hoffman Family
*Groom to be redeemed in Greenwich, Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, New Canaan, or Wilton.
WYFH Equipment Package #1
$50
Brand new 32 inch pink Gryphon field hockey stick - best fits a player 53-55 inches tall. Also includes a 2 pack of field hockey balls, WYFH headband and navy blue WYFH blanket. Upgrade your youth player for next season or buy for someone new!
Generously donated by WYFH & The Sullivan Family
WYFH Equipment Package #2
$50
Brand new 30 inch light blue Gryphon field hockey stick - best fits a player 50-52 inches tall. Also includes a 2 pack of field hockey balls, WYFH headband and navy blue WYFH blanket. Upgrade your youth player for next season or buy for someone new!
Generously donated by WYFH & The Sullivan Family
Everyone Runs on Dunkin'
$50
Enjoy the flavors of Dunkin' coffees at home with three pounds of coffee plus three Dunkin' cups! You'll also be able to get your favorite drink with a $25 Dunkin' gift card.
Generously donated by Dunkin', The Pedicini, and Hoffman Families
