Wilton Youth Field Hockey's Silent Auction

Four seats in Section 104, Row 23 (Seats 5,6,7, 8) and one “Gold Lot” parking pass. Enter the stadium up to two hours before game time to watch warmups and possibly get your favorite player’s autograph. The seats are over the tunnel from which the Giants players run out at the start of the game. Also includes admission to the NY Giants Legacy Club, where you can see Superbowl Trophies, historical uniforms and protective gear, bronze busts of Hall of Fame players and more. This is a really family-oriented experience! First-time game attendees can receive a certificate issued by the NY Giants and a special wristband to help locate kids who get lost. For guests with sensory processing needs, the Giants Guest Services desk offers sensory bags containing noise cancelling headphones, fidget toys and weighted lap pads. There is also a “Fun Zone” where kids can try some of the Football “Combine” events, such as vertical leap and sprints. Game will be played at a date and time in August TBA, typically a Saturday at 1 pm, 4pm or 7pm. Generously donated by The Brady Family.

