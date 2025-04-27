🚗🎟️ Win a 2004 Toyota Prius! 🎟️🚗

🚗💨 Meet Our 2004 Toyota Prius — and Maybe Your New Ride! 💨🚗 This sweet little 2004 Toyota Prius was gifted to us with love — in great condition and ready for its next adventure! 🌟 It’s reliable, fuel-efficient, and has that “built-when-cars-lasted-forever” spirit. (Seriously, these things are like the tortoises of the road — slow and steady and they just keep going. 🐢) We’re raffling it off for $10 a ticket — no limits — and we hope it finds its way to someone who truly needs it, loves it, or just appreciates a solid, trusty car with a heart of gold. ❤️ Every ticket supports Streets of Paradise, helping us furnish homes and rebuild lives for people coming out of homelessness, foster care, and disaster. It’s a win-win: you get a chance at a great car, and you help keep our mission rolling (literally 🚚). 🎉 Drawing will happen at STV — you don’t have to be present to win!

